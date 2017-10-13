Man found dead in ditch

At approximately 9:12 AM, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a male subject lying in the ditch on Oakland Rd just off New Hope White Oak Station that appeared to be deceased.

Upon arrival the body of Clint Doss, age 38 year old male, was located and confirmed to be deceased. Members of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Mt. Orab Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Brown County Coroner’s Office responded and processed the scene.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate this incident with assistance from the Mt Orab Police Department.

The specific cause of death has not been determined at this time. Anyone who has any information regarding this incident can contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at(937) 378 4435.