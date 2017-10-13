Jackson L Russell

Jackson Lee Russell, age 71 of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, October 9, 2017 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was an artist. Mr. Russell was born April 24, 1946 in Bean Station, Tennessee the son of the late Charles and Rebecca (Norton) Russell. He was also preceded in death by one sister – Mae Schuller. Jackson Lee Russell, age 71 of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, October 9, 2017 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was an artist. Mr. Russell was born April 24, 1946 in Bean Station, Tennessee the son of the late Charles and Rebecca (Norton) Russell. He was also preceded in death by one sister – Mae Schuller.

Mr. Russell is survived by his wife – Mary (Napier) Russell; one son – Jack Ramsey Russell of Georgetown, Ohio; three brothers – John Russell and wife Mona of Nebraska, Ron Russell of Kansas and Jeff Russell and wife Connie of Williamsburg, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, October 13, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Pastor Bill Preston will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. Friday. Interment will be in the Rosehill Cemetery in Feesburg, Ohio. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com