Warriors rally for win

Eastern boys score three goals in final 10 minutes to top Felicity-Franklin, 3-2 –

By Wade Linville –

The Eastern Warriors were able to overcome a 2-0 deficit to nab a victory over the Felicity-Franklin Cardinals.

Scoring three goals in the final 10 minutes of the Oct. 6 non-league game against the visiting Cardinals, the Warriors came away with an exciting 3-2 victory.

The Warriors were on their home field for the Oct. 6 bout, falling behind 1-0 in the first half.

The Warriors found themselves trailing 2-0 early in the second half after the Cardinals scored their second goal with 27:03 remaining in the game.

The Warriors picked up their intensity in the final 15 minutes of the second half in what looked as if it were going to end in a Felicity-Franklin victory, but persistence would finally pay off for the Eastern offense as they commenced to firing away at the Cardinal goal.

A shot by Eastern sophomore Trey Bogart missed just wide with 11:07 to go in the second half, then it was a shot by Eastern freshman Ryan Boone that failed to find its way past the Felicity goalkeeper.

A shot by Eastern senior Dakota Hiser missed high of its mark with 9:50 to go, but with the clock closing in on the nine-minute mark it was Boone scoring on a sliding shot to cut the Cardinal lead to 2-1.

With just under two minutes to go in the match, it was Boone scoring his second goal of the day to tie the game at two.

The Warriors kept up the pressure on the offensive end as the final minutes were dwindling off the clock, and with seven seconds remaining it was Eastern senior Spencer West launching an excellent pass across the box just in front of the goal where freshman teammate Andres Vargas was able to get a foot on the ball that managed to find its way through traffic and into the goal to secure the Eastern win.

The exciting win was just what the Warriors needed with the Southeast District Division III Sectional Tournament just around the corner.

The Warriors (4-8) are the No. 7 seed for this year’s sectional tourney and were scheduled to host No. 10 seed Fairfield (0-13) for round one of the sectional on Oct. 14.