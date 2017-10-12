Warriors rally for win Broncos make it two in a row Helen L Whalen Veterans saluted at the Brown County Fair Fayetteville cancels school after threat Tommy J Stamper Sue Day Broncos move closer to SBAAC American Division title Lady G-Men working hard, showing improvement Sports complex soon to open in Mt. Orab Week 6 football roundup H Ray Warnock Jennings faces multiple sex offenses Georgetown nears water system completion Bible Baptist Barbeque brings big crowd Linda Taylor Rene Sizemore-Dahlheimer Eugene Snider Eric Workman Gregory Terry Edith M Moore Eileen Womacks Michael C Jennings Janice K Brunner Cheer squads compete at ‘Little State Fair’ Truck, tractor pulls draw a crowd at Brown County Fair Week 5 football roundup Lady Broncos rise to 11-6 with win over Batavia Broncos buck Clinton-Massie, Goshen James H Boyd Warren A Stanley Jane R Ernst Darrell F Anderson James W Ball Jr June R Paul Robert Kattine Tony W Ratliff Carroll G Boothby Sawyers details revealed in court filing Varnau loses appeal ruling on blocked Goldson investigation Sardinia to hold town hall on street repair “Senior Playground” under roof, to open soon Janet R Whitt Jacqualine Attinger L Mae Spencer Battle between Broncos, G-Men ends in tie SB Warriors rout Peebles, 60-0 Lady Jays celebrate first victory Lady Rockets on a roll Rockets cruise to 4-0 Broncos celebrate homecoming Sininger wraps up another outstanding regular season of high school golf Joan E Stevens Esther R Kennedy Myrtle Mays Sheriff Ellis deploys to Florida Sending gifts from home ABCAP Entrepreneurship Seminar G-Men win streak hits 5 Runners compete at Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady G-Men stand at 3-2-2 SHAC play begins for Ripley golfers Week 3 football roundup Jays rise to 5-2 with win over Williamsburg Audrey F Staten Inmate housing options narrow Opiate addiction strains Municipal Court Lillian E Cowdrey Catherine A Houk Warriors win Jim Neu XC Invite Week 2 football roundup Broncos unbeaten at 4-0 Lady Broncos compete in Bob Schul XC Invite Ronnie L Day Nettie F Lightner Wallace sentenced to life in prison Court filing links Anderson and Sawyers Man killed in Fatal Crash on US 52 Henry E Fields Anleah W Stamper Maxine M Garrett U.S. 68 reopens Drought ends for Lady Rockets G-Men rise to 3-1 with back-to-back victories Rockets cruise to 4-0 win over Jays Lady Broncos start off SBAAC American Division play with 3-2 win over Goshen Week one football roundup Fair board president Orville Whalen passes away Wallace guilty, faces life in prison Zoning ordinance approved for Village of Sardinia Felicity man killed in boat crash Evelyn E Smith Peggy A Wiederhold Thomas P Neary Warriors kick off SHAC play Lady Broncos stand at 2-1 Late Devil goals lead to Lady Warrior loss David R Carrington Sr Crum arraigned on murder charge Sawyers faces new charge
Warriors rally for win

Eastern’s Spencer West and Andres Vargas celebrate the goal with seven seconds to go that lifted the Warriors to a 3-2 win over Felicity-Franklin.

 

Eastern boys score three goals in final 10 minutes to top Felicity-Franklin, 3-2 – 

By Wade Linville – 

The Eastern Warriors were able to overcome a 2-0 deficit to nab a victory over the Felicity-Franklin Cardinals.
Scoring three goals in the final 10 minutes of the Oct. 6 non-league game against the visiting Cardinals, the Warriors came away with an exciting 3-2 victory.
The Warriors were on their home field for the Oct. 6 bout, falling behind 1-0 in the first half.
The Warriors found themselves trailing 2-0 early in the second half after the Cardinals scored their second goal with 27:03 remaining in the game.
The Warriors picked up their intensity in the final 15 minutes of the second half in what looked as if it were going to end in a Felicity-Franklin victory, but persistence would finally pay off for the Eastern offense as they commenced to firing away at the Cardinal goal.
A shot by Eastern sophomore Trey Bogart missed just wide with 11:07 to go in the second half, then it was a shot by Eastern freshman Ryan Boone that failed to find its way past the Felicity goalkeeper.
A shot by Eastern senior Dakota Hiser missed high of its mark with 9:50 to go, but with the clock closing in on the nine-minute mark it was Boone scoring on a sliding shot to cut the Cardinal lead to 2-1.
With just under two minutes to go in the match, it was Boone scoring his second goal of the day to tie the game at two.
The Warriors kept up the pressure on the offensive end as the final minutes were dwindling off the clock, and with seven seconds remaining it was Eastern senior Spencer West launching an excellent pass across the box just in front of the goal where freshman teammate Andres Vargas was able to get a foot on the ball that managed to find its way through traffic and into the goal to secure the Eastern win.
The exciting win was just what the Warriors needed with the Southeast District Division III Sectional Tournament just around the corner.
The Warriors (4-8) are the No. 7 seed for this year’s sectional tourney and were scheduled to host No. 10 seed Fairfield (0-13) for round one of the sectional on Oct. 14.

