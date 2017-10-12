Lady Rockets wrap up regular season Warriors rally for win Broncos make it two in a row Helen L Whalen Veterans saluted at the Brown County Fair Fayetteville cancels school after threat Tommy J Stamper Sue Day Broncos move closer to SBAAC American Division title Lady G-Men working hard, showing improvement Sports complex soon to open in Mt. Orab Week 6 football roundup H Ray Warnock Jennings faces multiple sex offenses Georgetown nears water system completion Bible Baptist Barbeque brings big crowd Linda Taylor Rene Sizemore-Dahlheimer Eugene Snider Eric Workman Gregory Terry Edith M Moore Eileen Womacks Michael C Jennings Janice K Brunner Cheer squads compete at ‘Little State Fair’ Truck, tractor pulls draw a crowd at Brown County Fair Week 5 football roundup Lady Broncos rise to 11-6 with win over Batavia Broncos buck Clinton-Massie, Goshen James H Boyd Warren A Stanley Jane R Ernst Darrell F Anderson James W Ball Jr June R Paul Robert Kattine Tony W Ratliff Carroll G Boothby Sawyers details revealed in court filing Varnau loses appeal ruling on blocked Goldson investigation Sardinia to hold town hall on street repair “Senior Playground” under roof, to open soon Janet R Whitt Jacqualine Attinger L Mae Spencer Battle between Broncos, G-Men ends in tie SB Warriors rout Peebles, 60-0 Lady Jays celebrate first victory Lady Rockets on a roll Rockets cruise to 4-0 Broncos celebrate homecoming Sininger wraps up another outstanding regular season of high school golf Joan E Stevens Esther R Kennedy Myrtle Mays Sheriff Ellis deploys to Florida Sending gifts from home ABCAP Entrepreneurship Seminar G-Men win streak hits 5 Runners compete at Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady G-Men stand at 3-2-2 SHAC play begins for Ripley golfers Week 3 football roundup Jays rise to 5-2 with win over Williamsburg Audrey F Staten Inmate housing options narrow Opiate addiction strains Municipal Court Lillian E Cowdrey Catherine A Houk Warriors win Jim Neu XC Invite Week 2 football roundup Broncos unbeaten at 4-0 Lady Broncos compete in Bob Schul XC Invite Ronnie L Day Nettie F Lightner Wallace sentenced to life in prison Court filing links Anderson and Sawyers Man killed in Fatal Crash on US 52 Henry E Fields Anleah W Stamper Maxine M Garrett U.S. 68 reopens Drought ends for Lady Rockets G-Men rise to 3-1 with back-to-back victories Rockets cruise to 4-0 win over Jays Lady Broncos start off SBAAC American Division play with 3-2 win over Goshen Week one football roundup Fair board president Orville Whalen passes away Wallace guilty, faces life in prison Zoning ordinance approved for Village of Sardinia Felicity man killed in boat crash Evelyn E Smith Peggy A Wiederhold Thomas P Neary Warriors kick off SHAC play Lady Broncos stand at 2-1 Late Devil goals lead to Lady Warrior loss David R Carrington Sr Crum arraigned on murder charge
Lady Rockets wrap up regular season

Fayetteville’s Faith Stegbauer hammers down a spike in a Lady Rocket win.

 

Fayetteville-Perry volleyball squad to face Gamble Montessori in sectional tourney – 

By Wade Linville – 

The Fayetteville-Perry Rockets have reached an end to what has been another exciting season of high school volleyball.
After getting off to a rocky start to their 2017 campaign, the Lady Rockets showed steady improvement as the regular season rolled along, going on a six-game winning streak that would end with an Oct. 10 loss to Fairfield.
The Lady Rocket win streak began with a 3-1 match victory over Bethel-Tate on Sept. 13, and they would follow up with a 3-1 league win over the Manchester Lady Greyhounds on Sept. 18.
The Lady Rockets were able to claim a 3-0 league victory on the road against the Fairfield Lady Lions on Sept. 19, and their winning streak hit four games as they topped the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs in a Southern Hills Athletic Conference match on Sept. 21.
Coming off a lengthy break for the Brown County Fair, the Lady Rockets captured a 3-2 match victory over the Whiteoak Lady Wildcats on Oct. 3, and their sixth straight match victory came on Oct. 5, as they topped Manchester in a league contest on the road three sets to none.
The Lady Rockets entered their final match of the regular season, an Oct. 12 road match against Whiteoak, coming off losses to Fairfield (0-3) and Blanchester (2-3), winning six of their last eight matches.
Long-time Fayetteville-Perry head volleyball coach Sharon Sheets is preparing her Lady Rockets for Southwest District Division IV Sectional Tournament play.
The Lady Rockets (8-9 at the time of the tournament draw) are the No. 3 seed for the Mariemont Sectional and will face off against No. 4 seed James Gamble Montessori (9-3) at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21. The winner of that match will move on to the sectional finals at Mariemont.

