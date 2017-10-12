Lady Rockets wrap up regular season

Fayetteville-Perry volleyball squad to face Gamble Montessori in sectional tourney –

By Wade Linville –

The Fayetteville-Perry Rockets have reached an end to what has been another exciting season of high school volleyball.

After getting off to a rocky start to their 2017 campaign, the Lady Rockets showed steady improvement as the regular season rolled along, going on a six-game winning streak that would end with an Oct. 10 loss to Fairfield.

The Lady Rocket win streak began with a 3-1 match victory over Bethel-Tate on Sept. 13, and they would follow up with a 3-1 league win over the Manchester Lady Greyhounds on Sept. 18.

The Lady Rockets were able to claim a 3-0 league victory on the road against the Fairfield Lady Lions on Sept. 19, and their winning streak hit four games as they topped the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs in a Southern Hills Athletic Conference match on Sept. 21.

Coming off a lengthy break for the Brown County Fair, the Lady Rockets captured a 3-2 match victory over the Whiteoak Lady Wildcats on Oct. 3, and their sixth straight match victory came on Oct. 5, as they topped Manchester in a league contest on the road three sets to none.

The Lady Rockets entered their final match of the regular season, an Oct. 12 road match against Whiteoak, coming off losses to Fairfield (0-3) and Blanchester (2-3), winning six of their last eight matches.

Long-time Fayetteville-Perry head volleyball coach Sharon Sheets is preparing her Lady Rockets for Southwest District Division IV Sectional Tournament play.

The Lady Rockets (8-9 at the time of the tournament draw) are the No. 3 seed for the Mariemont Sectional and will face off against No. 4 seed James Gamble Montessori (9-3) at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21. The winner of that match will move on to the sectional finals at Mariemont.