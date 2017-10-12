  • News Democrat
  • Lady Broncos bring home 11th SBAAC American Division title in 12 years
Lady Broncos bring home 11th SBAAC American Division title in 12 years Lady Rockets wrap up regular season Warriors rally for win Broncos make it two in a row Helen L Whalen Veterans saluted at the Brown County Fair Fayetteville cancels school after threat Tommy J Stamper Sue Day Broncos move closer to SBAAC American Division title Lady G-Men working hard, showing improvement Sports complex soon to open in Mt. Orab Week 6 football roundup H Ray Warnock Jennings faces multiple sex offenses Georgetown nears water system completion Bible Baptist Barbeque brings big crowd Linda Taylor Rene Sizemore-Dahlheimer Eugene Snider Eric Workman Gregory Terry Edith M Moore Eileen Womacks Michael C Jennings Janice K Brunner Cheer squads compete at ‘Little State Fair’ Truck, tractor pulls draw a crowd at Brown County Fair Week 5 football roundup Lady Broncos rise to 11-6 with win over Batavia Broncos buck Clinton-Massie, Goshen James H Boyd Warren A Stanley Jane R Ernst Darrell F Anderson James W Ball Jr June R Paul Robert Kattine Tony W Ratliff Carroll G Boothby Sawyers details revealed in court filing Varnau loses appeal ruling on blocked Goldson investigation Sardinia to hold town hall on street repair “Senior Playground” under roof, to open soon Janet R Whitt Jacqualine Attinger L Mae Spencer Battle between Broncos, G-Men ends in tie SB Warriors rout Peebles, 60-0 Lady Jays celebrate first victory Lady Rockets on a roll Rockets cruise to 4-0 Broncos celebrate homecoming Sininger wraps up another outstanding regular season of high school golf Joan E Stevens Esther R Kennedy Myrtle Mays Sheriff Ellis deploys to Florida Sending gifts from home ABCAP Entrepreneurship Seminar G-Men win streak hits 5 Runners compete at Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady G-Men stand at 3-2-2 SHAC play begins for Ripley golfers Week 3 football roundup Jays rise to 5-2 with win over Williamsburg Audrey F Staten Inmate housing options narrow Opiate addiction strains Municipal Court Lillian E Cowdrey Catherine A Houk Warriors win Jim Neu XC Invite Week 2 football roundup Broncos unbeaten at 4-0 Lady Broncos compete in Bob Schul XC Invite Ronnie L Day Nettie F Lightner Wallace sentenced to life in prison Court filing links Anderson and Sawyers Man killed in Fatal Crash on US 52 Henry E Fields Anleah W Stamper Maxine M Garrett U.S. 68 reopens Drought ends for Lady Rockets G-Men rise to 3-1 with back-to-back victories Rockets cruise to 4-0 win over Jays Lady Broncos start off SBAAC American Division play with 3-2 win over Goshen Week one football roundup Fair board president Orville Whalen passes away Wallace guilty, faces life in prison Zoning ordinance approved for Village of Sardinia Felicity man killed in boat crash Evelyn E Smith Peggy A Wiederhold Thomas P Neary Warriors kick off SHAC play Lady Broncos stand at 2-1 Late Devil goals lead to Lady Warrior loss David R Carrington Sr
Sports

Lady Broncos bring home 11th SBAAC American Division title in 12 years

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment
The Western Brown Lady Broncos have captured yet another SBAAC American Division volleyball title, marking the program’s 11th league title over the past 12 years.

 

By Wade Linville – 

The Western Brown Lady Broncos have done it again, staking claim to yet another Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division championship volleyball award to add to their school’s trophy case. Since 2006, the Western Brown High School varsity volleyball program has brought home 11 league titles in 12 years, entering their final league match of the regular season with a flawless SBAAC American Division record of 9-0.
They would clinch the league title with a road victory over the New Richmond Lady Lions on Oct. 10, lifting them two wins ahead of the Goshen Lady Warriors who stood in second place in league standings at a 7-2 league record going into their final match of the season.
The Lady Broncos haven’t lost in a single set since their week-long break for the Brown County Fair, cruising to 3-0 match victories over Georgetown, Wilmington, Batavia, and New Richmond before capping off their regular season with a league contest against Clinton Massie scheduled for Oct. 12.
Following the Oct. 10 win over New Richmond, the Lady Broncos held an overall record of 14-7 and were on a eight-game winning streak.
Western Brown head volleyball coach Carla Fite felt confident in her Lady Broncos with the regular season winding down, wrapping up one of the stiffest regular season schedules the program has seen in recent years.
“This is the toughest schedule we’re had in years. Our schedule has been very, very challenging with teams from Ross, Milford, West Clermont, and Little Miami,” said Fite. “I feel pretty confident.”
This marks Fite’s seventh year as head of the Western Brown High School varsity volleyball program.
Playing significant roles in the Lady Broncos’ success this season have been an outstanding crew of senior leaders. Senior Tessa Pinkerton has once again been the Lady Broncos’ attack leader with a total of 235 kills for the season, pushing hard to top her own school record of 311 kills in a single season that she set as a junior last year.
You may have needed a backhoe if you hoped to keep up with Western Brown senior Mary Sizer when it came to digs during the regular season. The senior libero held a total of more than 285 digs entering the final match of the regular season, but that comes to no surprise. After all, Sizer held the school record in career digs coming into the 2017 fall season with a total of 1,163 and last year as a junior led the team in digs with an impressive single-season total of 466.
Western Brown’s senior setter Emily Cooper has once again been the assist leader for the Lady Broncos, racking up more than 475 assists prior to the final match of the regular season. She holds the school record in assists for a single season with 739.
Also aiding in the Lady Broncos’ success this season have been seniors Rylie Young, Cana Kleemeyer, Rachel Kuttler, Karley Cornett, Sam Green, and Riese Peters; juniors Lexi Wallace, Carson Jones, Lizzy Black, and Morgan Back; and freshman Rylee Jones.
The Lady Broncos are the No. 22 seed for this year’s Southwest District Division I Sectional Tournament at Sycamore and will face No. 11 seed Turpin (10-9) in round one of the sectional tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat