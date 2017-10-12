Broncos make it two in a row Helen L Whalen Veterans saluted at the Brown County Fair Fayetteville cancels school after threat Tommy J Stamper Sue Day Broncos move closer to SBAAC American Division title Lady G-Men working hard, showing improvement Sports complex soon to open in Mt. Orab Week 6 football roundup H Ray Warnock Jennings faces multiple sex offenses Georgetown nears water system completion Bible Baptist Barbeque brings big crowd Linda Taylor Rene Sizemore-Dahlheimer Eugene Snider Eric Workman Gregory Terry Edith M Moore Eileen Womacks Michael C Jennings Janice K Brunner Cheer squads compete at ‘Little State Fair’ Truck, tractor pulls draw a crowd at Brown County Fair Week 5 football roundup Lady Broncos rise to 11-6 with win over Batavia Broncos buck Clinton-Massie, Goshen James H Boyd Warren A Stanley Jane R Ernst Darrell F Anderson James W Ball Jr June R Paul Robert Kattine Tony W Ratliff Carroll G Boothby Sawyers details revealed in court filing Varnau loses appeal ruling on blocked Goldson investigation Sardinia to hold town hall on street repair “Senior Playground” under roof, to open soon Janet R Whitt Jacqualine Attinger L Mae Spencer Battle between Broncos, G-Men ends in tie SB Warriors rout Peebles, 60-0 Lady Jays celebrate first victory Lady Rockets on a roll Rockets cruise to 4-0 Broncos celebrate homecoming Sininger wraps up another outstanding regular season of high school golf Joan E Stevens Esther R Kennedy Myrtle Mays Sheriff Ellis deploys to Florida Sending gifts from home ABCAP Entrepreneurship Seminar G-Men win streak hits 5 Runners compete at Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady G-Men stand at 3-2-2 SHAC play begins for Ripley golfers Week 3 football roundup Jays rise to 5-2 with win over Williamsburg Audrey F Staten Inmate housing options narrow Opiate addiction strains Municipal Court Lillian E Cowdrey Catherine A Houk Warriors win Jim Neu XC Invite Week 2 football roundup Broncos unbeaten at 4-0 Lady Broncos compete in Bob Schul XC Invite Ronnie L Day Nettie F Lightner Wallace sentenced to life in prison Court filing links Anderson and Sawyers Man killed in Fatal Crash on US 52 Henry E Fields Anleah W Stamper Maxine M Garrett U.S. 68 reopens Drought ends for Lady Rockets G-Men rise to 3-1 with back-to-back victories Rockets cruise to 4-0 win over Jays Lady Broncos start off SBAAC American Division play with 3-2 win over Goshen Week one football roundup Fair board president Orville Whalen passes away Wallace guilty, faces life in prison Zoning ordinance approved for Village of Sardinia Felicity man killed in boat crash Evelyn E Smith Peggy A Wiederhold Thomas P Neary Warriors kick off SHAC play Lady Broncos stand at 2-1 Late Devil goals lead to Lady Warrior loss David R Carrington Sr Crum arraigned on murder charge Sawyers faces new charge Aberdeen’s fiscal officer resigns
Broncos make it two in a row

Western Brown boys soccer team earns 2nd straight SBAAC American Division title – 

By Wade Linville – 

The Western Brown Broncos have made it two in a row after bringing the WBHS varsity boys soccer program its first ever Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division title last year, clinching their second straight league title under the leadership of head coach Bobby Kuntz.
The Broncos clinched their second consecutive league title with a recent victory over the Batavia Bulldogs, remaining unbeaten on the season with 11 wins and two ties.
“Last year was really incredible. To deliver the program’s first ever league title was amazing and it took a lot of hard work to achieve,” said Kuntz. “But going into this season we knew we were going to have to work even harder to have a chance at making another run. With the way Batavia and New Richmond always seem to reload and Wilmington coming into the league, it wasn’t going to be easy. So, to be in the position, we are in now shows how seriously the boys took the challenge.”
One of the biggest league victories for the Broncos came on Oct. 3, as they were able to pull out a narrow 1-0 win over Wilmington, a team that was running a tight second in league standings behind the Western Brown varsity squad. It was a header goal by Western Brown’s Colston Roades that sealed the victory over Wilmington.
“The way the boys are performing down the stretch is really good, and extremely important for what we are trying to accomplish,” Kuntz said of his Broncos. “For them to be able to come out and perform each game when we are getting everybody’s best takes a lot of focus, and we as a (coaching) staff have been very proud of them.”
The Broncos followed up with a narrow 3-2 victory over the Batavia Bulldogs, a win that clinched the league crown while lifting them to an 8-0 record in SBAAC American Division play.
The Broncos have three games left on their regular season schedule and are three wins or ties away from finishing the regular season with no losses.
The Broncos hosted West Clermont on Oct. 8, cruising to a 5-1 victory in a match that saw Western Brown goals from Blake Hurt (2), Austin Coffey, Chase Easterling, and Colston Roades. Dishing out assists in the win were Roades, Easterling (2), Tanner Donathan, and Afton Dixon.
Western Brown’s junior starting goalkeeper Sam Linkous, who holds the single-season shutout record at Western Brown, got nicked up a bit during warm-ups and did not compete in the Oct. 8 contest against West Clermont, but junior teammate Noah Hiler came through with some excellent saves to give up just one goal.
“We knew how big of a game we had the next night against Wilmington and we were also confident in Noah’s ability to step in so we decided to rest him (Linkous) as a precaution,” said Kuntz.
The Broncos are the No. 20 seed for this year’s Southwest District Division I Sectional Tournament and will face No. 7 seed Turpin (10-2-2) in round one of the sectional tourney on Oct. 17.
“The work these boys have put in to get to this point has been phenomenal. One of the things that I love the most about them is that they all understand what the goals are and they believe in what we are doing to accomplish them,” Kuntz said of his Broncos.

