Helen L. Whalen (nee’ Inskeep), passed away October 5, 2017. She was born May 22, 1927, in Russellville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Maurice and Etta (nee’ Montgomery) Inskeep.

She married William Steven Whalen in April 1950; he preceded her in death, as did her son, Steve Whalen, a Dayton police officer who was killed in the line of duty in 1991. Her parents and three brothers, Trias, Leo, and Russell also preceded her in death.

She is survived by two brothers Charles M. Inskeep and Wendell F. “Skip” Inskeep, nieces, Pamela (Tim) Winkle, Sharon (Phil) Jacobs, Suellen (John) Warren, and Paula (Jim) Rattliff; Nephews, James (Linda) Inskeep and David (Gwen) Inskeep. She is also survived by her dear friends Doyle and Nicole Burke and daughter Katie of Springboro. Helen was loved by all who knew her; she enjoyed going back to Brown County for visits.

Friends may call at the Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 from 1-2 PM. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM with Pastor Jerry Siler officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Zion Park Cemetery. Condolences can be made for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com