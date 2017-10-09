Veterans saluted at the Brown County Fair

By Wayne Gates –

The celebration of veterans is one of the most popular and well attended events at the Brown County Fair. Thousands of people gathered on the evening of Sept. 28 to honor local veterans and the country they served. Veteran Rick Rhodes directed the program, which included Chaplain Bill Graybill, Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis and Brown County Juvenile Probate Judge Danny Bubp. Ellis is currently serving as a Brigadier General in the Ohio National Guard and Bubp is a retired Colonel from the United States Marine Corps.