Fayetteville cancels school after threat

By Wayne Gates –

A male juvenile has been arrested and charged with Inducing Panic after a social media rumor led to classes being cancelled at Fayetteville-Perry schools on Monday, Oct. 2.

The charge is a third degree felony.

Fayetteville Police Chief Chad Essert said the charge was the result of an eight day investigation.

“We received word of a rumor floating around school that there was a student or students that planned to cause harm to another student or group of students,” Essert said.

“We found that the threat was unfounded. We didn’t feel that there was any risk to any student or staff member. However, we did arrest a juvenile and charged him with inducing panic for perpetuating this rumor.”