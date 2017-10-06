Tommy J Stamper Sue Day Broncos move closer to SBAAC American Division title Lady G-Men working hard, showing improvement Sports complex soon to open in Mt. Orab Week 6 football roundup H Ray Warnock Jennings faces multiple sex offenses Georgetown nears water system completion Bible Baptist Barbeque brings big crowd Linda Taylor Rene Sizemore-Dahlheimer Eugene Snider Eric Workman Gregory Terry Edith M Moore Eileen Womacks Michael C Jennings Janice K Brunner Cheer squads compete at ‘Little State Fair’ Truck, tractor pulls draw a crowd at Brown County Fair Week 5 football roundup Lady Broncos rise to 11-6 with win over Batavia Broncos buck Clinton-Massie, Goshen James H Boyd Warren A Stanley Jane R Ernst Darrell F Anderson James W Ball Jr June R Paul Robert Kattine Tony W Ratliff Carroll G Boothby Sawyers details revealed in court filing Varnau loses appeal ruling on blocked Goldson investigation Sardinia to hold town hall on street repair “Senior Playground” under roof, to open soon Janet R Whitt Jacqualine Attinger L Mae Spencer Battle between Broncos, G-Men ends in tie SB Warriors rout Peebles, 60-0 Lady Jays celebrate first victory Lady Rockets on a roll Rockets cruise to 4-0 Broncos celebrate homecoming Sininger wraps up another outstanding regular season of high school golf Joan E Stevens Esther R Kennedy Myrtle Mays Sheriff Ellis deploys to Florida Sending gifts from home ABCAP Entrepreneurship Seminar G-Men win streak hits 5 Runners compete at Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady G-Men stand at 3-2-2 SHAC play begins for Ripley golfers Week 3 football roundup Jays rise to 5-2 with win over Williamsburg Audrey F Staten Inmate housing options narrow Opiate addiction strains Municipal Court Lillian E Cowdrey Catherine A Houk Warriors win Jim Neu XC Invite Week 2 football roundup Broncos unbeaten at 4-0 Lady Broncos compete in Bob Schul XC Invite Ronnie L Day Nettie F Lightner Wallace sentenced to life in prison Court filing links Anderson and Sawyers Man killed in Fatal Crash on US 52 Henry E Fields Anleah W Stamper Maxine M Garrett U.S. 68 reopens Drought ends for Lady Rockets G-Men rise to 3-1 with back-to-back victories Rockets cruise to 4-0 win over Jays Lady Broncos start off SBAAC American Division play with 3-2 win over Goshen Week one football roundup Fair board president Orville Whalen passes away Wallace guilty, faces life in prison Zoning ordinance approved for Village of Sardinia Felicity man killed in boat crash Evelyn E Smith Peggy A Wiederhold Thomas P Neary Warriors kick off SHAC play Lady Broncos stand at 2-1 Late Devil goals lead to Lady Warrior loss David R Carrington Sr Crum arraigned on murder charge Sawyers faces new charge Aberdeen’s fiscal officer resigns 12th Annual Golf Tournament by Veterans Home Aug. 26 Betty G Schatzman Robert L McAfee Paul V Tolle
Tommy J Stamper

Tommy Joe Stamper, age 87 of Ripley, Ohio, died Monday, October 2, 2017 at the Hospice of Hope Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky. He was a United States Navy Korean War Era Veteran. Mr. Stamper studied at Berea College and Morehead State University, where he received his Bachelor’s degree, and at Xavier University, where he earned a Master’s degree in special education. He taught for many decades in Grahn, Kentucky, and in Bentonville, Higginsport and Felicity, Ohio. Mr. Stamper was an active member of the Ripley Church of Christ in Ripley, Ohio. He was an avid gardener and he dedicated much of his time to building churches, both domestically and internationally, and to serving the Lord. Mr. Stamper was born July 20, 1930 in Gregoryville, Kentucky the son of the late Arthur and Clarice (Littleton) Stamper. He was also preceded in death by his wife – Anleah Stamper; stepson – Paul Dane Scheek and granddaughter – Jodi Fenner. Mr. Stamper is survived by his daughters – Pamela Jo (Dana) Brooks and Teresa Ann (Kevin) Harris; daughter-in-law – Kristie Scheek; caregiver and special friend – Mary Lou Hauke; eleven grandchildren – Shauna (Tim) Pounders, Teri (Brad) Edwards, Eric (Kari) Brooks, Daniel (Dusti) Brooks, Aaron (Noelle) Brooks, Katie Fenner, Tyler Fenner, Kyle Harris, Sam Harris, Lindsey (Ben) Poole and Brandon (Erica) Scheek; sixteen great-grandchildren; one sister – Louetta Murphy of Georgetown, Kentucky. Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, October 7, 2017 at the Ripley Church of Christ in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Saturday, also at the church. Interment of the cremains will follow the memorial service in Pisgah Ridge Cemetery near Ripley with Military Honors provided by the Courts-Fussnecker American Legion Post 367 of Ripley, Ohio. If desired, memorial donations may be made to: Mustard See Ranch (for foster children) 4725 Kuykendall Rd. Cookeville, TN. 38501/ www.mustardseedranchtn.org, Jack Ballard Church Builder’s. Inc. Attn: Dale Sikes 614 Beaver Ruin Rd. NW Lilburn, GA. 30047/ www.jbcb.org or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN. 38105/ www.stjude.org. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

