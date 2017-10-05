Lady G-Men working hard, showing improvement Sports complex soon to open in Mt. Orab Week 6 football roundup H Ray Warnock Jennings faces multiple sex offenses Georgetown nears water system completion Bible Baptist Barbeque brings big crowd Linda Taylor Rene Sizemore-Dahlheimer Eugene Snider Eric Workman Gregory Terry Edith M Moore Eileen Womacks Michael C Jennings Janice K Brunner Cheer squads compete at ‘Little State Fair’ Truck, tractor pulls draw a crowd at Brown County Fair Week 5 football roundup Lady Broncos rise to 11-6 with win over Batavia Broncos buck Clinton-Massie, Goshen James H Boyd Warren A Stanley Jane R Ernst Darrell F Anderson James W Ball Jr June R Paul Robert Kattine Tony W Ratliff Carroll G Boothby Sawyers details revealed in court filing Varnau loses appeal ruling on blocked Goldson investigation Sardinia to hold town hall on street repair “Senior Playground” under roof, to open soon Janet R Whitt Jacqualine Attinger L Mae Spencer Battle between Broncos, G-Men ends in tie SB Warriors rout Peebles, 60-0 Lady Jays celebrate first victory Lady Rockets on a roll Rockets cruise to 4-0 Broncos celebrate homecoming Sininger wraps up another outstanding regular season of high school golf Joan E Stevens Esther R Kennedy Myrtle Mays Sheriff Ellis deploys to Florida Sending gifts from home ABCAP Entrepreneurship Seminar G-Men win streak hits 5 Runners compete at Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady G-Men stand at 3-2-2 SHAC play begins for Ripley golfers Week 3 football roundup Jays rise to 5-2 with win over Williamsburg Audrey F Staten Inmate housing options narrow Opiate addiction strains Municipal Court Lillian E Cowdrey Catherine A Houk Warriors win Jim Neu XC Invite Week 2 football roundup Broncos unbeaten at 4-0 Lady Broncos compete in Bob Schul XC Invite Ronnie L Day Nettie F Lightner Wallace sentenced to life in prison Court filing links Anderson and Sawyers Man killed in Fatal Crash on US 52 Henry E Fields Anleah W Stamper Maxine M Garrett U.S. 68 reopens Drought ends for Lady Rockets G-Men rise to 3-1 with back-to-back victories Rockets cruise to 4-0 win over Jays Lady Broncos start off SBAAC American Division play with 3-2 win over Goshen Week one football roundup Fair board president Orville Whalen passes away Wallace guilty, faces life in prison Zoning ordinance approved for Village of Sardinia Felicity man killed in boat crash Evelyn E Smith Peggy A Wiederhold Thomas P Neary Warriors kick off SHAC play Lady Broncos stand at 2-1 Late Devil goals lead to Lady Warrior loss David R Carrington Sr Crum arraigned on murder charge Sawyers faces new charge Aberdeen’s fiscal officer resigns 12th Annual Golf Tournament by Veterans Home Aug. 26 Betty G Schatzman Robert L McAfee Paul V Tolle Herbert D Smith Helen R Little Eugene M Press
Lady G-Men working hard, showing improvement

Georgetown’s Bella Clifton deflects a shot in the Lady G-Men’s non-league game against Western Brown.

 

G’town girls overcome adversity in what has been a challenging regular season – 

By Wade Linville – 

The Georgetown Lady G-Men have managed to overcome adversity to remain competitive in what has been a challenging regular season of high school soccer. The loss of their top offensive player, junior forward Amaya Lovell, to injury early in the season was one major hit to the Georgetown varsity girls soccer squad, but through hard work and commitment to success the Lady G-Men have made significant strides towards improvement.
“The girls have been putting in a lot of time and hard word. As the season continues, we are improving more and more and coming together as a team,” said Georgetown girls soccer coach Ashley Corbin. “Very proud of these girls and the way they are competing with some of the top teams in the area and league.”
The Lady G-Men were able to tie the Western Brown Lady Broncos 1-1 in a non-league contest this season, while also tying teams such as Norwood, Clermont Northeastern, and Williamsburg. They would bring home victories over Clark Montessori, Blanchester, and Felicity-Franklin.
Playing a huge role in the Lady G-Men’s success this season has been junior goalkeeper Bella Clifton, who has racked up more than 150 saves this season.
“Bella has had some huge saves for us this season. She puts in a lot of time in the off-season and it’s really paying off. Having Bella and Sophomore Hailey Gregory as leaders for our defense has been huge for us on the defensive side of things,” said Corbin.
With Lovell sidelined due to injury, the Lady G-Men have relied on some young talent on the offensive end.
“Obviously, we need to improve on the finishing side, but I have been impressed with the work the girls are putting in daily,” said Corbin. “Freshmen Maddi Benjamin and sophomore Regan Gable have done well for us and work well together. Junior Jasmin Johnson has stepped up big for us and gotten goals when we have been struggling to finish.”
Coming off recent losses to Bethel-Tate and Lynchburg-Clay, the Lady G-Men were hoping to bring home their first win since Sept. 7 while playing host the Goshen Lady Warriors on Oct. 5.
The Lady G-Men will venture to Felicity-Franklin High School for a Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic National Division contest on Oct. 10, and they will wrap up their regular season schedule with an Oct. 12 league game at Clermont Northeastern High School.

