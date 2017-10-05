Lady G-Men working hard, showing improvement

G’town girls overcome adversity in what has been a challenging regular season –

By Wade Linville –

The Georgetown Lady G-Men have managed to overcome adversity to remain competitive in what has been a challenging regular season of high school soccer. The loss of their top offensive player, junior forward Amaya Lovell, to injury early in the season was one major hit to the Georgetown varsity girls soccer squad, but through hard work and commitment to success the Lady G-Men have made significant strides towards improvement.

“The girls have been putting in a lot of time and hard word. As the season continues, we are improving more and more and coming together as a team,” said Georgetown girls soccer coach Ashley Corbin. “Very proud of these girls and the way they are competing with some of the top teams in the area and league.”

The Lady G-Men were able to tie the Western Brown Lady Broncos 1-1 in a non-league contest this season, while also tying teams such as Norwood, Clermont Northeastern, and Williamsburg. They would bring home victories over Clark Montessori, Blanchester, and Felicity-Franklin.

Playing a huge role in the Lady G-Men’s success this season has been junior goalkeeper Bella Clifton, who has racked up more than 150 saves this season.

“Bella has had some huge saves for us this season. She puts in a lot of time in the off-season and it’s really paying off. Having Bella and Sophomore Hailey Gregory as leaders for our defense has been huge for us on the defensive side of things,” said Corbin.

With Lovell sidelined due to injury, the Lady G-Men have relied on some young talent on the offensive end.

“Obviously, we need to improve on the finishing side, but I have been impressed with the work the girls are putting in daily,” said Corbin. “Freshmen Maddi Benjamin and sophomore Regan Gable have done well for us and work well together. Junior Jasmin Johnson has stepped up big for us and gotten goals when we have been struggling to finish.”

Coming off recent losses to Bethel-Tate and Lynchburg-Clay, the Lady G-Men were hoping to bring home their first win since Sept. 7 while playing host the Goshen Lady Warriors on Oct. 5.

The Lady G-Men will venture to Felicity-Franklin High School for a Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic National Division contest on Oct. 10, and they will wrap up their regular season schedule with an Oct. 12 league game at Clermont Northeastern High School.