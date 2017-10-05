Broncos move closer to SBAAC American Division title

WBHS boys soccer team remains unbeaten with wins over W. Clermont, Wilmington –

By Wade Linville –

The Western Brown Broncos moved one step closer to repeating as the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division champions with their Oct. 3 league victory over Wilmington.

Wilmington stood in second place in SBAAC American Division standings and were in desperate need of a league win on Tuesday, but it was a Western Brown goal late in the second half that would seal the victory for the Broncos.

The game was decided with a single goal in the final minute of the game. It came from a free kick 50 yards from goal where Western Brown’s Blake Hurt delivered a ball into the penalty area where senior teammate Colston Roades shielded the Wilmington goalkeeper and flicked a header into the net for the game winning goal with 47 seconds remaining in the contest.The win pushed Western Brown’s record to 7-0 in SBAAC American Division play and 10-0-2 overall.

After the win over Wilmington, the Broncos need only one win or tie in the remaining three

league contests to repeat as SBAAC American division champions.

The Broncos cruised to a 5-1 non-league win over West Clermont on Monday night at Western Brown’s Kibler Stadium LaRosa’s Field just prior to the win over Wilmington.

The Broncos were scheduled to face the Batavia Bulldogs in a league game on the road Oct. 5 and on Oct. 9 they will host Ross for a non-league contest.