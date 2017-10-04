Jennings faces multiple sex offenses

By Wayne Gates –

A Georgetown man is facing possible life in prison after being indicted on multiple child sex offenses.

Eugene Jennings is charged with eleven crimes, including four counts of Rape, all first degree felonies, one count of Felonious Assault and one count of Endangering Children, both second degree felonies, four counts of Gross Sexual Imposition, all third degree felonies, and two counts of Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles, both fourth degree felonies.

His alleged victim was ten years old when the alleged activity began.