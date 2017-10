By Martha Jacob –

Members of the Georgetown Village Council met Sept. 14 before a full council. The first topic of conversation for the board was a park committee meeting report from Sept. 7.

Councilman and committee member Dave Guenther reported that the village administrator Art Owens had been approached by Amanda Brown who would like to organize and allow Georgetown High School students to paint the back bathrooms at the village park as well as the wood benches/tables.