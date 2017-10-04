Bible Baptist Barbeque brings big crowd

By Wayne Gates –

The annual Bible Baptist Barbeque was held at the Mt. Orab church on Sept. 17.

The free event is held on the third Sunday in September and has been celebrated since 1984.

“We probably fed about 1100 people this year,” said Pastor Ted House.

“It’s an all hands on deck event. The whole church is involved. We have about thirty people who are responsible for different areas and they recruit others within the church to help.”

House said that it takes about 250 volunteers to make the event a success.