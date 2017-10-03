Linda Taylor Rene Sizemore-Dahlheimer Eugene Snider Eric Workman Gregory Terry Edith M Moore Eileen Womacks Michael C Jennings Janice K Brunner Cheer squads compete at ‘Little State Fair’ Truck, tractor pulls draw a crowd at Brown County Fair Week 5 football roundup Lady Broncos rise to 11-6 with win over Batavia Broncos buck Clinton-Massie, Goshen James H Boyd Warren A Stanley Jane R Ernst Darrell F Anderson James W Ball Jr June R Paul Robert Kattine Tony W Ratliff Carroll G Boothby Sawyers details revealed in court filing Varnau loses appeal ruling on blocked Goldson investigation Sardinia to hold town hall on street repair “Senior Playground” under roof, to open soon Janet R Whitt Jacqualine Attinger L Mae Spencer Battle between Broncos, G-Men ends in tie SB Warriors rout Peebles, 60-0 Lady Jays celebrate first victory Lady Rockets on a roll Rockets cruise to 4-0 Broncos celebrate homecoming Sininger wraps up another outstanding regular season of high school golf Joan E Stevens Esther R Kennedy Myrtle Mays Sheriff Ellis deploys to Florida Sending gifts from home ABCAP Entrepreneurship Seminar G-Men win streak hits 5 Runners compete at Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady G-Men stand at 3-2-2 SHAC play begins for Ripley golfers Week 3 football roundup Jays rise to 5-2 with win over Williamsburg Audrey F Staten Inmate housing options narrow Opiate addiction strains Municipal Court Lillian E Cowdrey Catherine A Houk Warriors win Jim Neu XC Invite Week 2 football roundup Broncos unbeaten at 4-0 Lady Broncos compete in Bob Schul XC Invite Ronnie L Day Nettie F Lightner Wallace sentenced to life in prison Court filing links Anderson and Sawyers Man killed in Fatal Crash on US 52 Henry E Fields Anleah W Stamper Maxine M Garrett U.S. 68 reopens Drought ends for Lady Rockets G-Men rise to 3-1 with back-to-back victories Rockets cruise to 4-0 win over Jays Lady Broncos start off SBAAC American Division play with 3-2 win over Goshen Week one football roundup Fair board president Orville Whalen passes away Wallace guilty, faces life in prison Zoning ordinance approved for Village of Sardinia Felicity man killed in boat crash Evelyn E Smith Peggy A Wiederhold Thomas P Neary Warriors kick off SHAC play Lady Broncos stand at 2-1 Late Devil goals lead to Lady Warrior loss David R Carrington Sr Crum arraigned on murder charge Sawyers faces new charge Aberdeen’s fiscal officer resigns 12th Annual Golf Tournament by Veterans Home Aug. 26 Betty G Schatzman Robert L McAfee Paul V Tolle Herbert D Smith Helen R Little Eugene M Press Lady Broncos out to defend league title SHAC holds volleyball preview Lady Warriors packed with experience, talent for 2017 fall soccer campaign Georgetown’s Sininger off to excellent start for 2017 golf season New response team for overdoses Drugged driving becoming a bigger problem Danny F Dickson
Linda Taylor, age 69, of Russellville, Ohio passed away Monday, October 2, 2017 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia. She was born May 2, 1948 in Russellville, OH the daughter of the late Newton and Eva Lorene (Fisher) Mann. She retired from Meals on Wheels where she was a delivery driver. She also attended the Russellville Church of Christ.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother Milford Fisher.  Linda is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Rick Taylor of Winchester, 1 son; Richard Taylor (Tina) of Winchester, 4 daughters; Charlene Hanson (Richard Crawford) of Russellville, Tammy Boling (Bobby Cook) of Georgetown, Tonya Amburgey (Randy DeVore) of Bentonville, Lorena Watson (Dusty) of Georgetown, 6 adopted kids by heart; Jeff Hanson, Angie Cruea, Chris Davidson, Chris Young, Bill Taylor and John Boling, 16 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and her special dog Chico.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 1:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Burial will follow at the Linwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45206.  Friends and Families may sign Linda’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com

