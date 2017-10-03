Linda Taylor, age 69, of Russellville, Ohio passed away Monday, October 2, 2017 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia. She was born May 2, 1948 in Russellville, OH the daughter of the late Newton and Eva Lorene (Fisher) Mann. She retired from Meals on Wheels where she was a delivery driver. She also attended the Russellville Church of Christ.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother Milford Fisher. Linda is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Rick Taylor of Winchester, 1 son; Richard Taylor (Tina) of Winchester, 4 daughters; Charlene Hanson (Richard Crawford) of Russellville, Tammy Boling (Bobby Cook) of Georgetown, Tonya Amburgey (Randy DeVore) of Bentonville, Lorena Watson (Dusty) of Georgetown, 6 adopted kids by heart; Jeff Hanson, Angie Cruea, Chris Davidson, Chris Young, Bill Taylor and John Boling, 16 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and her special dog Chico.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 1:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Burial will follow at the Linwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45206. Friends and Families may sign Linda’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com