Eric Workman, age 36 of Cold Spring, Kentucky, died Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at his residence. He was a United States Army Operation Iraqi Freedom War Veteran, where he served as a tank driver. Mr. Workman was born November 27, 1980 in Adams County, Ohio the son of Judy Workman of Aberdeen, Ohio and Danny Frederick of Carlisle, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his stepfather – Gerald Fowler: maternal grandparents – Lester and Elsie Workman; uncle – Jerry Workman and cousin – Joseph Workman.

Mr. Workman is survived by his mother – Judy Workman of Aberdeen, Ohio; wife – Heather Workman of Rome, Ohio; one daughter – Leela Workman; father – Danny Frederick (Susan) of Carlisle, Kentucky; four sisters – Jackie Beaty of Carlisle, Kentucky, Jennie Frederick of Carlisle, Kentucky, Betty Jo Montes of Florida and Rebecca Dunn of North Carolina; four brothers – Gerald Fowler of Florida, Corey Lee Fowler of Aberdeen, Ohio, Tony Fowler of Ripley, Ohio and Daniel Frederick of North Carolina; special cousins – Chase Workman and Travis Burchett; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, October 2, 2017 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Philip Huffman will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 9:00 P.M. on Sunday, October 2, 2017 at the funeral home. Interment will be in Fleming County Cemetery in Fleming County, Kentucky.

