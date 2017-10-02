Michael C Jennings

Michael C. “Mike” Jennings, beloved husband of Melinda Arnold Jennings, passed into eternal life on Friday, September 29, 2017 at the age of 50.

Mike is survived by his son; Tyler Michael Jennings, age 25, 3 daughters: Meranda Renea Jennings, age 23, Kalisa Ann Jennings, age 13 and Brooklyn Makenzie Arnold-Jennings, age 7. Mike is also survived by his parents Eugene M Jennings II and Jacqueline L. Jennings (nee Berry), brother; Eugene M. “John” Jennings II, sister; Kimberly A. Michaelis.

Services will be held at the Maham Funeral Home, 187 North Second Street, Williamsburg, Ohio on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 1:30pm. Visitation will be from 11am until the time of service at the funeral home. MahamFuneralHome.com