Eileen Womacks

Written by News Democrat

Eileen Waits-Womacks of Russellville, Ohio passed away at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio on September 27, 2017 at the age of 95. She was born on March 30, 1922 in Brown County to her parents, Sylvester and Cordella (Bohl) Chaney.

She is survived by her second husband Marion Womacks and two daughters from her first marriage, Bonnie (Dan) Richards of Mt. Orab and Beverly McClellan of Fayetteville. Eileen is also survived by four grandchildren: Vonda (Keith) Creighton of Denver, Colorado; Michael McClellan of Fayetteville; Tracy (Brandon) Paul of Titusville, Florida; and David (Stephanie) Richards of Hillsboro. She also leaves behind nine great-grandchildren: Uriah and Hailey Creighton; Shay, Natalie, and Paige Paul; Sophie and Amaya Richards; Robbie and Trenton. She is survived by four step-children: Kenny (Joy) Womacks, Bill (Hope) Womacks, Marty (Peggy) Womacks, and Rose (Daryl) Roark. There are numerous step-great grandchildren. Sister-in-law, Lillian Chaney of Indiana, also survives as well as many nieces, nephews, and their families.

She was preceded in death by her first husband Carl Waits, her parents, two brothers Roy and Everett, sister Eunice Chaney-Young, son-in-law Gary McClellan, and grandson Troy McClellan. Eileen also leaves behind many friends and neighbors. A special thank you to her neighbors Alice and Ray Black, Dee Hayes, Tammy Purtee, and Christy & Dusty Scott for always checking on her and being just a phone call away.

After graduating from Russellville High School in 1939, Eileen worked at Christ Hospital, US Playing Card, Allis Chalmers, and continued to work in the healthcare field until retirement in 1987. During this time she worked at the Brown County General Hospital and Clermont Mercy Hospital.

Funeral services will be held Monday, October 2, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at the Meeker Funeral Home, in Russellville, Ohio with Kraig Walker officiating. Burial will follow in the Sardinia Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M.  In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Hospice of Hope.  Friends and family can sign Mrs. Womacks’ online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com

John 16:22
Therefore you now have sorrow; but I will see you again and your heart will rejoice, and your joy no one will take from you.

