Edith M Moore

Edith Marguerite Moore was born March 21, 1924 in Hamlin, West Virginia to Millard and Lelia Adkins and departed this life on September 28, 2017 at the age of 93. Edith was preceded in death by her husband Otto Moore.  Edith was a resident of Feesburg, Ohio. 

Edith is survived by her children Mona (Richard) Wells, Judy (late Gene) Hammons and Harlan (Nancy) Moore, also survived by 5 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her siblings Mollie, Griffith, Marie, Faye, Joel, Beatrice, Lillian, Leonard, Lucille and Louis, and granddaughter Sandi.

Visitation will be 6:00 PM until 8:00PM Friday October 6, 2017 at the Hamersville Baptist Church 1661 St. Rt. 125 Hamersville, Ohio 45130. Funeral service 10:00 AM Saturday October 7, 2017 also at the Hamersville Baptist Church.

Burial Ash Ridge Cemetery, Russellville, Ohio.

Memorials may be made to the Hamersville Baptist Church Building Fund 1661 St. Rt. 125 Hamersville, Ohio 45130.www.ecnurre.com

