By Wade Linville –

Success on the tennis courts continued for the Western Brown Lady Broncos on Sept. 21, as they topped the visiting Batavia Lady Bulldogs to up their record to 11-6 on the season. The win marked the 100th career victory for Western Brown High School girls tennis coach, Gregg McKenzie, who is in his eighth year of coaching at Western. He is the all-time career wins leader for the Western Brown High School girls tennis program.