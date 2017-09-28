James H Boyd

James Homer Boyd, 82 of Goshen went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.

He was a supervisor at Dualite in Williamsburg Oh. and was also a Mason.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years Mary (Jones) Boyd, his 4 loving daughters, Jamee Boyd, Karen (Darrell) Stringer, Linda (Joe) Mast and Debbie (Dave) McCall.

He had 3 sisters, Annilee (Hubert) Horner, Billie Ruth (Ralph) Vance, and Connie (Samuel) Barnett. Three brothers, Gary (Mabel) Boyd, the late Alfred (Thelma) Boyd, and Roger Boyd. James has three brother-n-laws, David Dean (Elizabeth) McKee, Rick Fisher, and the late Jack Toller and five sister-in-laws, Sharon (Butch) Tomamichel, Elizabeth (Jim) Snider, Bea Toller, Dottie (Raymond) Franz, Debbie (Mark) Garbett. Host of loving nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives, many close friends, and his beloved fur babies, Max, Boyde, Beowulfe, and Nash.

Visitation will be Wednesday September 27 2017 6-8 PM at the Beam-Fender Funeral Home in Sardinia.

Funeral services will be held Thursday September 28, 2017 at 11am at the New Hope Community Chapel, Georgetown, Oh. James will be laid to rest at Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown. Memorials can be made to the New Hope Community Chapel.