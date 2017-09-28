James H Boyd Warren A Stanley Jane R Ernst Darrell F Anderson James W Ball Jr June R Paul Robert Kattine Tony W Ratliff Carroll G Boothby Sawyers details revealed in court filing Varnau loses appeal ruling on blocked Goldson investigation Sardinia to hold town hall on street repair “Senior Playground” under roof, to open soon Janet R Whitt Jacqualine Attinger L Mae Spencer Battle between Broncos, G-Men ends in tie SB Warriors rout Peebles, 60-0 Lady Jays celebrate first victory Lady Rockets on a roll Rockets cruise to 4-0 Broncos celebrate homecoming Sininger wraps up another outstanding regular season of high school golf Joan E Stevens Esther R Kennedy Myrtle Mays Sheriff Ellis deploys to Florida Sending gifts from home ABCAP Entrepreneurship Seminar G-Men win streak hits 5 Runners compete at Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady G-Men stand at 3-2-2 SHAC play begins for Ripley golfers Week 3 football roundup Jays rise to 5-2 with win over Williamsburg Audrey F Staten Inmate housing options narrow Opiate addiction strains Municipal Court Lillian E Cowdrey Catherine A Houk Warriors win Jim Neu XC Invite Week 2 football roundup Broncos unbeaten at 4-0 Lady Broncos compete in Bob Schul XC Invite Ronnie L Day Nettie F Lightner Wallace sentenced to life in prison Court filing links Anderson and Sawyers Man killed in Fatal Crash on US 52 Henry E Fields Anleah W Stamper Maxine M Garrett U.S. 68 reopens Drought ends for Lady Rockets G-Men rise to 3-1 with back-to-back victories Rockets cruise to 4-0 win over Jays Lady Broncos start off SBAAC American Division play with 3-2 win over Goshen Week one football roundup Fair board president Orville Whalen passes away Wallace guilty, faces life in prison Zoning ordinance approved for Village of Sardinia Felicity man killed in boat crash Evelyn E Smith Peggy A Wiederhold Thomas P Neary Warriors kick off SHAC play Lady Broncos stand at 2-1 Late Devil goals lead to Lady Warrior loss David R Carrington Sr Crum arraigned on murder charge Sawyers faces new charge Aberdeen’s fiscal officer resigns 12th Annual Golf Tournament by Veterans Home Aug. 26 Betty G Schatzman Robert L McAfee Paul V Tolle Herbert D Smith Helen R Little Eugene M Press Lady Broncos out to defend league title SHAC holds volleyball preview Lady Warriors packed with experience, talent for 2017 fall soccer campaign Georgetown’s Sininger off to excellent start for 2017 golf season New response team for overdoses Drugged driving becoming a bigger problem Danny F Dickson Eva J Smith Michael R Stewart Sr Charles McRoberts III Marsha B Thigpen Michael L Chinn William A Coyne Jr Woman found dead in Ripley A girl’s life on the gridiron Rockets face G-Men in preseason scrimmage 13th annual Bronco 5K Run and Fitness Walk draws a crowd William C Latham Four charged in overdose death Underage felonies strain county system Fayetteville looks forward to 2018 celebration
James Homer Boyd,  82 of Goshen went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.
He was a supervisor at Dualite in Williamsburg Oh. and was also a Mason.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years Mary (Jones) Boyd,  his 4 loving daughters, Jamee Boyd, Karen (Darrell) Stringer, Linda (Joe) Mast and Debbie (Dave) McCall.
He had 3 sisters, Annilee (Hubert) Horner, Billie Ruth (Ralph) Vance, and  Connie (Samuel) Barnett. Three brothers, Gary (Mabel) Boyd, the late Alfred (Thelma) Boyd, and Roger Boyd. James has three brother-n-laws, David Dean (Elizabeth) McKee, Rick Fisher, and the late Jack Toller and five sister-in-laws, Sharon (Butch) Tomamichel, Elizabeth (Jim) Snider, Bea Toller, Dottie (Raymond) Franz, Debbie (Mark) Garbett. Host of loving nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives, many close friends, and his beloved fur babies, Max, Boyde, Beowulfe, and Nash.
Visitation will be Wednesday September 27 2017 6-8 PM at the Beam-Fender Funeral Home in Sardinia.
Funeral services will be held Thursday September 28, 2017 at 11am  at the New Hope Community Chapel, Georgetown, Oh.   James will be laid to rest at Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown.  Memorials can be made to the New Hope Community Chapel.

