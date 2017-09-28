Cheer squads compete at ‘Little State Fair’ Truck, tractor pulls draw a crowd at Brown County Fair Week 5 football roundup Lady Broncos rise to 11-6 with win over Batavia Broncos buck Clinton-Massie, Goshen James H Boyd Warren A Stanley Jane R Ernst Darrell F Anderson James W Ball Jr June R Paul Robert Kattine Tony W Ratliff Carroll G Boothby Sawyers details revealed in court filing Varnau loses appeal ruling on blocked Goldson investigation Sardinia to hold town hall on street repair “Senior Playground” under roof, to open soon Janet R Whitt Jacqualine Attinger L Mae Spencer Battle between Broncos, G-Men ends in tie SB Warriors rout Peebles, 60-0 Lady Jays celebrate first victory Lady Rockets on a roll Rockets cruise to 4-0 Broncos celebrate homecoming Sininger wraps up another outstanding regular season of high school golf Joan E Stevens Esther R Kennedy Myrtle Mays Sheriff Ellis deploys to Florida Sending gifts from home ABCAP Entrepreneurship Seminar G-Men win streak hits 5 Runners compete at Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady G-Men stand at 3-2-2 SHAC play begins for Ripley golfers Week 3 football roundup Jays rise to 5-2 with win over Williamsburg Audrey F Staten Inmate housing options narrow Opiate addiction strains Municipal Court Lillian E Cowdrey Catherine A Houk Warriors win Jim Neu XC Invite Week 2 football roundup Broncos unbeaten at 4-0 Lady Broncos compete in Bob Schul XC Invite Ronnie L Day Nettie F Lightner Wallace sentenced to life in prison Court filing links Anderson and Sawyers Man killed in Fatal Crash on US 52 Henry E Fields Anleah W Stamper Maxine M Garrett U.S. 68 reopens Drought ends for Lady Rockets G-Men rise to 3-1 with back-to-back victories Rockets cruise to 4-0 win over Jays Lady Broncos start off SBAAC American Division play with 3-2 win over Goshen Week one football roundup Fair board president Orville Whalen passes away Wallace guilty, faces life in prison Zoning ordinance approved for Village of Sardinia Felicity man killed in boat crash Evelyn E Smith Peggy A Wiederhold Thomas P Neary Warriors kick off SHAC play Lady Broncos stand at 2-1 Late Devil goals lead to Lady Warrior loss David R Carrington Sr Crum arraigned on murder charge Sawyers faces new charge Aberdeen’s fiscal officer resigns 12th Annual Golf Tournament by Veterans Home Aug. 26 Betty G Schatzman Robert L McAfee Paul V Tolle Herbert D Smith Helen R Little Eugene M Press Lady Broncos out to defend league title SHAC holds volleyball preview Lady Warriors packed with experience, talent for 2017 fall soccer campaign Georgetown’s Sininger off to excellent start for 2017 golf season New response team for overdoses Drugged driving becoming a bigger problem Danny F Dickson Eva J Smith Michael R Stewart Sr Charles McRoberts III Marsha B Thigpen Michael L Chinn William A Coyne Jr Woman found dead in Ripley A girl’s life on the gridiron Rockets face G-Men in preseason scrimmage
Written by News Democrat
The Western Brown High School varsity cheer squad took home three first place trophies during the 13th annual Brown County Fair Cheer Competition in memory of Jaymie Jamison held Sept. 27.

 

Cheer squads from Brown and surrounding counties ranging from PeeWee to high school varsity levels gathered at the Brown County Fairgrounds in Georgetown on Wednesday, Sept. 27, competing for trophies and prizes during the 13th annual Brown County Fair Cheer Competition held in memory of Jaymie Jamison.
Cheer squads took turns on the big blue mat, showing off their routines they’ve worked hard on in recent weeks with hopes of wowing the large crowd of spectators that packed the grand stands and surrounded the main ring of the fairgrounds. Coming away with three first place trophies was the Western Brown High School varsity cheer squad, winning the varsity cheer non-mount division, the varsity dance division, and the open dance division.
It was West Union High School’s varsity cheer team winning the mount division, while placing second in the varsity mount division was the Eastern High School cheer squad, and tying for third in the mount division were the cheer squads of Manchester High School and North Adams High School.
Taking first place in the all-star cheer division was the Southern Buckeye Youth Warriors cheer squad.
In the middle school cheer division it was Manchester Middle School’s cheer squad taking first place. Placing runner-up in the middle school cheer division was the squad of North Adams Middle School, and finishing in third place was Eastern Middle School.
Finishing runner-up behind Western Brown High School in the varsity dance division was Blanchester High School’s cheer team. Tying for third place in the varsity dance division were the cheer squads of Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School and Lynchburg-Clay High School.
Winning the middle school dance division was the cheer squad of Eastern Middle School. Finishing second in the middle school dance division was Williamsburg Middle School, while placing third in the middle school dance division was Mount Orab Middle School.
Finishing runner-up behind Western Brown High School in the open dance division was North Adams Elementary’s cheer squad.
North Adams Elementary’s cheer team won the PeeWee cheer division, while finishing runner-up in the PeeWee cheer division was Western Brown’s seven-year-olds. Tying for third place in the PeeWee cheer division were Manchester Elementary and Western Brown eight-year-olds.

