Cheer squads compete at ‘Little State Fair’

Western Brown High School takes home three first place trophies –

By Wade Linville –

Cheer squads from Brown and surrounding counties ranging from PeeWee to high school varsity levels gathered at the Brown County Fairgrounds in Georgetown on Wednesday, Sept. 27, competing for trophies and prizes during the 13th annual Brown County Fair Cheer Competition held in memory of Jaymie Jamison.

Cheer squads took turns on the big blue mat, showing off their routines they’ve worked hard on in recent weeks with hopes of wowing the large crowd of spectators that packed the grand stands and surrounded the main ring of the fairgrounds. Coming away with three first place trophies was the Western Brown High School varsity cheer squad, winning the varsity cheer non-mount division, the varsity dance division, and the open dance division.

It was West Union High School’s varsity cheer team winning the mount division, while placing second in the varsity mount division was the Eastern High School cheer squad, and tying for third in the mount division were the cheer squads of Manchester High School and North Adams High School.

Taking first place in the all-star cheer division was the Southern Buckeye Youth Warriors cheer squad.

In the middle school cheer division it was Manchester Middle School’s cheer squad taking first place. Placing runner-up in the middle school cheer division was the squad of North Adams Middle School, and finishing in third place was Eastern Middle School.

Finishing runner-up behind Western Brown High School in the varsity dance division was Blanchester High School’s cheer team. Tying for third place in the varsity dance division were the cheer squads of Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School and Lynchburg-Clay High School.

Winning the middle school dance division was the cheer squad of Eastern Middle School. Finishing second in the middle school dance division was Williamsburg Middle School, while placing third in the middle school dance division was Mount Orab Middle School.

Finishing runner-up behind Western Brown High School in the open dance division was North Adams Elementary’s cheer squad.

North Adams Elementary’s cheer team won the PeeWee cheer division, while finishing runner-up in the PeeWee cheer division was Western Brown’s seven-year-olds. Tying for third place in the PeeWee cheer division were Manchester Elementary and Western Brown eight-year-olds.