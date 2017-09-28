Broncos buck Clinton-Massie, Goshen James H Boyd Warren A Stanley Jane R Ernst Darrell F Anderson James W Ball Jr June R Paul Robert Kattine Tony W Ratliff Carroll G Boothby Sawyers details revealed in court filing Varnau loses appeal ruling on blocked Goldson investigation Sardinia to hold town hall on street repair “Senior Playground” under roof, to open soon Janet R Whitt Jacqualine Attinger L Mae Spencer Battle between Broncos, G-Men ends in tie SB Warriors rout Peebles, 60-0 Lady Jays celebrate first victory Lady Rockets on a roll Rockets cruise to 4-0 Broncos celebrate homecoming Sininger wraps up another outstanding regular season of high school golf Joan E Stevens Esther R Kennedy Myrtle Mays Sheriff Ellis deploys to Florida Sending gifts from home ABCAP Entrepreneurship Seminar G-Men win streak hits 5 Runners compete at Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady G-Men stand at 3-2-2 SHAC play begins for Ripley golfers Week 3 football roundup Jays rise to 5-2 with win over Williamsburg Audrey F Staten Inmate housing options narrow Opiate addiction strains Municipal Court Lillian E Cowdrey Catherine A Houk Warriors win Jim Neu XC Invite Week 2 football roundup Broncos unbeaten at 4-0 Lady Broncos compete in Bob Schul XC Invite Ronnie L Day Nettie F Lightner Wallace sentenced to life in prison Court filing links Anderson and Sawyers Man killed in Fatal Crash on US 52 Henry E Fields Anleah W Stamper Maxine M Garrett U.S. 68 reopens Drought ends for Lady Rockets G-Men rise to 3-1 with back-to-back victories Rockets cruise to 4-0 win over Jays Lady Broncos start off SBAAC American Division play with 3-2 win over Goshen Week one football roundup Fair board president Orville Whalen passes away Wallace guilty, faces life in prison Zoning ordinance approved for Village of Sardinia Felicity man killed in boat crash Evelyn E Smith Peggy A Wiederhold Thomas P Neary Warriors kick off SHAC play Lady Broncos stand at 2-1 Late Devil goals lead to Lady Warrior loss David R Carrington Sr Crum arraigned on murder charge Sawyers faces new charge Aberdeen’s fiscal officer resigns 12th Annual Golf Tournament by Veterans Home Aug. 26 Betty G Schatzman Robert L McAfee Paul V Tolle Herbert D Smith Helen R Little Eugene M Press Lady Broncos out to defend league title SHAC holds volleyball preview Lady Warriors packed with experience, talent for 2017 fall soccer campaign Georgetown’s Sininger off to excellent start for 2017 golf season New response team for overdoses Drugged driving becoming a bigger problem Danny F Dickson Eva J Smith Michael R Stewart Sr Charles McRoberts III Marsha B Thigpen Michael L Chinn William A Coyne Jr Woman found dead in Ripley A girl’s life on the gridiron Rockets face G-Men in preseason scrimmage 13th annual Bronco 5K Run and Fitness Walk draws a crowd William C Latham Four charged in overdose death Underage felonies strain county system
Broncos buck Clinton-Massie, Goshen

Western Brown’s Colston Roades is on the attack during the Broncos’ Sept. 19 win over Clinton-Massie.

Western Brown HS boys soccer team unbeaten in SBAAC American Division at 6-0 – 

By Wade Linville – 

The Western Brown Broncos moved two league victories closer to repeating as Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division champions as they cruised to shutout victories over Clinton-Massie and Goshen to up their overall record to 8-0-2 and their league record to 6-0.
The Broncos were on their home field for the Sept. 19 league match against Clinton-Massie, racking up eight goals for a 8-0 win.
Western Brown’s Dillan Scarpinski scored two goals in the win over Clinton-Massie, while also scoring goals for the Broncos were Colston Roades, Afton Dixon, Austin Coffey, Chase Easterling, Blake Hurt, and Austin Kirk. Easterling also recorded three assists, while Roades and Coffey dished out one assist each.
The Broncos were on the road Sept. 26, coming away with a 6-0 league win over the home standing Goshen Warriors. Coffey and Hurt fired for two goals apiece to lead the Broncos in scoring in the win at Goshen. Also scoring goals in the win were Roades and Scarpinski. Delivering assists were Easterling, Roades, Ian Shaffer, Coffey, and Kirk.
The win at Goshen was the seventh shutout victory of the season for Western Brown’s junior goalkeeper Sam Linkous.
The Broncos are scheduled to be back in action on their home field on Monday, Oct. 2, as they play host to West Clermont for a non-league contest.

