Warren A Stanley

Warren Anthony Stanley, age 53 of Sardinia, Ohio died Monday, September 25, 2017 at his daughter’s residence in Georgetown, Ohio. He was an electrician. Warren was born August 8, 1964 in Bedford, Virginia the son of the Warren C. and Arlene (Ruff) Stanley. He is preceded in death by one brother – Billy Monroe Waller in 1994.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Stanley is survived by his wife – Cynthia Stanley of Sardinia, Ohio; one daughter – Elizabeth Barker of Georgetown, Ohio; one son – Aaron Anthony Stanley and wife Melanie of Williamsburg, Ohio; two sisters – Dana Collins and husband Sam of Broadway, North Carolina and Stephanie Chilton and husband Tony of Sanford, North Carolina; three grandsons – Ayden Music and Layne Wilkin both of Georgetown, Ohio and Phoenix Stanley of Williamsburg, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, Friday, September 29, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Chubby Hackney will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

