Obituaries

James W Ball Jr

James Wally Ball, Jr age 74 passed away Monday September 25, 2017. He was born April 25, 1943 in Trenton, NJ to the late James Willey and Eula (nee Walters) Ball, Sr. On September 7, 1962 he married Linda E. Riddle.
Wally is survived by his wife Linda; daughter Melinda (Tony) Jeffers; grandkids Anthony James Jeffers, Mathew Wayne Jeffers, Jacob Thomas (Marissa) Jeffers, Brittany Lynne (Paul) Curee; great grandkids Aubrianna Michelle Jeffers, Ruby Elizabeth Jeffers, Nolan James Jeffers; siblings Raymond Jeffers, Martin Jeffers, Jerry Jeffers, Steve Stevens, Charles Jeffers, Martha Stevens, Ricky Stevens, Alice Stevens; was also survived by a daughter in law Mary Jo and many other family and friends. He was also predeceased by a son Jimmy Wayne Ball, brother Donald Ball, sister Margaret Stevens, and an uncle Joe Frank “Buster” Ball.
Visitation will be Friday September 29, 2017 at Old Path Missionary Baptist Church, 122 N. Main St Sardinia, OH 45171 from 4PM until the time of the funeral service at 6PM with Pastors Tony Jeffers and Victor Burkhart officiating. The Webster Funeral Home, Fairfield, OH is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com

