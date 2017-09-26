Darrell F Anderson James W Ball Jr June R Paul Robert Kattine Tony W Ratliff Carroll G Boothby Sawyers details revealed in court filing Varnau loses appeal ruling on blocked Goldson investigation Sardinia to hold town hall on street repair “Senior Playground” under roof, to open soon Janet R Whitt Jacqualine Attinger L Mae Spencer Battle between Broncos, G-Men ends in tie SB Warriors rout Peebles, 60-0 Lady Jays celebrate first victory Lady Rockets on a roll Rockets cruise to 4-0 Broncos celebrate homecoming Sininger wraps up another outstanding regular season of high school golf Joan E Stevens Esther R Kennedy Myrtle Mays Sheriff Ellis deploys to Florida Sending gifts from home ABCAP Entrepreneurship Seminar G-Men win streak hits 5 Runners compete at Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady G-Men stand at 3-2-2 SHAC play begins for Ripley golfers Week 3 football roundup Jays rise to 5-2 with win over Williamsburg Audrey F Staten Inmate housing options narrow Opiate addiction strains Municipal Court Lillian E Cowdrey Catherine A Houk Warriors win Jim Neu XC Invite Week 2 football roundup Broncos unbeaten at 4-0 Lady Broncos compete in Bob Schul XC Invite Ronnie L Day Nettie F Lightner Wallace sentenced to life in prison Court filing links Anderson and Sawyers Man killed in Fatal Crash on US 52 Henry E Fields Anleah W Stamper Maxine M Garrett U.S. 68 reopens Drought ends for Lady Rockets G-Men rise to 3-1 with back-to-back victories Rockets cruise to 4-0 win over Jays Lady Broncos start off SBAAC American Division play with 3-2 win over Goshen Week one football roundup Fair board president Orville Whalen passes away Wallace guilty, faces life in prison Zoning ordinance approved for Village of Sardinia Felicity man killed in boat crash Evelyn E Smith Peggy A Wiederhold Thomas P Neary Warriors kick off SHAC play Lady Broncos stand at 2-1 Late Devil goals lead to Lady Warrior loss David R Carrington Sr Crum arraigned on murder charge Sawyers faces new charge Aberdeen’s fiscal officer resigns 12th Annual Golf Tournament by Veterans Home Aug. 26 Betty G Schatzman Robert L McAfee Paul V Tolle Herbert D Smith Helen R Little Eugene M Press Lady Broncos out to defend league title SHAC holds volleyball preview Lady Warriors packed with experience, talent for 2017 fall soccer campaign Georgetown’s Sininger off to excellent start for 2017 golf season New response team for overdoses Drugged driving becoming a bigger problem Danny F Dickson Eva J Smith Michael R Stewart Sr Charles McRoberts III Marsha B Thigpen Michael L Chinn William A Coyne Jr Woman found dead in Ripley A girl’s life on the gridiron Rockets face G-Men in preseason scrimmage 13th annual Bronco 5K Run and Fitness Walk draws a crowd William C Latham Four charged in overdose death Underage felonies strain county system Fayetteville looks forward to 2018 celebration Russellville council discusses underground tanks in village Marilyn A Wren Larry E Carter
Darrell F Anderson

Darrell Frederick Anderson, age 70 of Kettering, passed away Tuesday, September 19, 2017. He was born in Maysville, Kentucky, in 1947 to Charles Frederick “Fred” and Dorothy Anderson. His home was Ripley, Ohio. Growing up he loved being a Boy Scout and watching any kind of Western. St. Michaels Elementary School always held a special place in his memories; he had numerous adventures at Ripley Union Lewis High School and in Ripley Theatre Guild. He left for the University of Dayton and there found both a career in stagecraft and his wife, Debbie. He received his BA in 1969, his MFA from Ohio State in 1991. Darrell taught at UD for over 40 years. He carried a full load of classes and designed and produced four shows a year. He loved lighting and set design and looked forward to productions when he could shine as a scene painter. For over a decade he served as Director of the Theatre Program and academic advisor. He retired in 2016, designated Professor Emeritus. In all, he designed, produced and constructed sets for over one hundred fifty shows, with the backing of his loyal group of students in the shop at Boll Theatre. He also designed for the Human Race, the Opera Funatics, the Dayton Theatre Guild, and the Cincinnati Zoo Holiday Theatre. He loved lighting design for dance, from early days with Miss Jo at Dayton Ballet up to DCDC in the last decade. In 1991 he was awarded an “Outstanding Design” award from the US Institute for Theatre Technology. He also received numerous DayTony awards and was inducted into the Dayton Theater Hall of Fame in 2013. These accomplishments are rivaled, however, by the proud victory of 1991 when his team, the Underachievers, ended the season in first place in the Faculty Bowling League! In the best tradition of his father Fred, he was always ready to help a friend—too many evenings to count, he was home late because he had bumped into someone on campus who asked a favor. S:\Obits\Anderson-Darrell.doc Friends and students recall his talent, inventive spirit, and dry wit, such as “Shows open and shows close. One of those will be good.” Darrell loved to cook. His pies are legend in the Anderson family. He loved good movies and good vacations. Most of all, he loved his family and the time he spent with them. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Debbie; brothers Dan and Don Anderson; sons Joshua (Amanda) and Jesse (Coreen) Anderson; grandchildren Josie, Canyon, Jasper, Adelaide, Emmett and Matilda. Friends will gather at Christ Episcopal Church, 20 W. 1st St., Dayton between 10 and 11 am on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 with a Memorial Service at 11 at the church. Graveside service will follow at Calvary Cemetery. A reception and gathering will be held at the University of Dayton Kennedy Union, Torch Lounge, from 12:30-4:30pm. At Darrell’s request, friends and former students will gather in Boll Theatre for photos, stories and celebration. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be directed to the John Parker Historical Society, Ripley, Ohio in Darrell’s name. Condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family at www.routsong.com.

