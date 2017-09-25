  • News Democrat
  Varnau loses appeal ruling on blocked Goldson investigation
Varnau loses appeal ruling on blocked Goldson investigation

By Wayne Gates – 

An Ohio appeals court has ruled against former Brown County Coroner Dr. Judith Varnau.
The Ohio 12th District Court of Appeals decided on August 14 that Common Pleas Judge Scott Gusweiler was correct when he issued a permanent injunction against Varnau, preventing her from investigating the death of Zachary Goldson in the Brown County Jail in October of 2013.
The appeals court also upheld Gusweiler’s decision that Varnau must pay $7500 in attorneys fees.
When asked if Varnau planned to appeal the 12th district ruling to the Ohio Supreme Court, Varnau Attorney Thomas Eagle said, “We are considering all appropriate options and have not yet made a final decision.”
Gusweiler issued the rulings on Sept. 8, 2016, meaning the case was on appeal for nearly a year.

