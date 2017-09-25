“Senior Playground” under roof, to open soon

By Martha B. Jacob –

Progress on the new Senior Playground planned for residents at the Kathryn Hanlon Park in Georgetown is now in full gear and going up quickly at the park.

The Senior Playground will feature equipment from “Motion Wellness Systems” which are designed to improve stability, balance, coordination and social, coordination and social interaction for senior citizens.

“We actually got started with construction a couple weeks ago and they got the shelter under roof really fast,” said Nancy Montgomery, coordinator of the Senior Playground project, and recently appointed to a seat on Georgetown Council. “The shelter will include a flat ceiling inside so we won’t have problems with the birds, they will be closed out.