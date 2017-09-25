Sawyers details revealed in court filing

By Wayne Gates –

Court documents recently filed in the Thomas Sawyers case are revealing more details about the allegations against him.

A Bill of Particulars was filed on Sept. 8 by Brown County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Daniel “Woody” Breyer.

The bill is in support of first degree felony Pattern of Corrupt Activity charges filed against Sawyers on August 10.

That pattern included multiple incidents of trafficking in drugs, trafficking in persons, and trafficking in heroin, according to the bill.

The bill also goes into more detail about the alleged activities of Sawyers as they relate to the sex and drug charges against him.