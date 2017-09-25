Carroll G Boothby

Carroll Gene Boothby, age 82 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Thursday, September 21, 2017 at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. He was a retired pipefitter for the Ford Motor Company, a United States Korean War and Vietnam War Marine Veteran, a member of the New Harmony Masonic Lodge F&AM #435, the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180, the Wilson Sroufe VFW Post # 9772 and the UAW. Carroll was born June 4, 1935 in New Hope, Ohio the son of the late Eddie Boothby and Alice (Wilson) Thompson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marcia A. Boothby in 2015; two brothers – Darrell and Roger Boothby and two sisters – Mary Jo Hall and Kathy Hile. Carroll Gene Boothby, age 82 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Thursday, September 21, 2017 at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. He was a retired pipefitter for the Ford Motor Company, a United States Korean War and Vietnam War Marine Veteran, a member of the New Harmony Masonic Lodge F&AM #435,Carroll was born June 4, 1935 in New Hope, Ohio the son of the late Eddie Boothby and Alice (Wilson) Thompson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marcia A. Boothby in 2015; two brothers – Darrell and Roger Boothby and two sisters – Mary Jo Hall and Kathy Hile.

Carroll is survived by one daughter – Britt Keller and husband Darren of Mt. Orab, Ohio; two sons – Joel Boothby and wife Trish of Dayton, Ohio and Jason Boothby and wife Belinda of Mt. Orab, Ohio; one brother – Allen Boothby and wife Donna of Williamsburg, Ohio; one brother-in-law – Shorty Hile of Mt. Orab, Ohio; six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held 1:00 P.M. Saturday, September 30, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Joe Strunk will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Walleyes for Wounded Heroes, 139 Crowder Road, St. Marys, Ohio 45885.