Sininger wraps up another outstanding regular season of high school golf

By Wade Linville –

Georgetown High School’s junior golf star, Lance Sininger, has excelled as a golfer since his freshmen year, and after an outstanding 2017 regular season of golf as the G-Men’s No. 1 golfer he has once again earned Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic National Division honors for the third straight year.

Sininger is the Southern Buckeye National Division Golfer of the year for 2017 after leading the conference’s small school division in league play last week. He was also the SBAAC National Division Golfer of the Year in 2016 (as a sophomore) and was National Division 1st Team-All League as a freshman.

Sininger was medalist in all seven of the nine-hole league matches this year, shooting for a 243 combined score (34.71 nine-hole average). He was also medalist in the 18-hole league tournament for the SBAAC National Division at Eagles Nest Golf Course, scoring a 72 (one over par).

Sininger is currently the number one scoring leader in the Cincinnati Area with a nine-hole average of 34 (two under par). He will play in sectional tournament along with his teammates on Sept. 26 at Walden Ponds Golf Course.