Rockets cruise to 4-0

The Fayetteville-Perry Rockets soared to an overall record of 4-0 on the season with a 26-0 win over Hillcrest on Sept. 15 at Fayetteville.

Fayetteville’s senior quarterback Luke Wiederhold completed six-of-15 pass attempts in Friday’s win, racking up 83 passing yards and delivering two touchdown passes.

Leading the Rockets’ ground game was freshman running back Hunter Jester, who took 16 carries for 44 yards and one touchdown.

The Rockets were scheduled to host the 3-1 Batavia Bulldogs in a non-league game, Sept. 22. The Bulldogs come off a 35-20 loss to the Bethel-Tate Tigers.