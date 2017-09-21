Lady Rockets on a roll

By Wade Linville –

The Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets are on a roll, claiming three consecutive victories to up their overall record to 5-9.

The Lady Rockets played host to the Bethel-Tate Lady Tigers on Sept. 13 to claim a 3-1 victory in a match that lasted four sets (25-14, 19-25, 25-19, 25-23).

The Lady Rockets then pulled off a 3-1 victory in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play over the Manchester Lady Greyhounds on Sept. 18 (23-25, 25-12, 25-17, and 25-15).

The Lady Rockets’ winning streak hit three games as they topped Fairfield for a league victory on Sept. 19 in a match that lasted three sets (25-23, 25-22, 25-19).

Fayetteville’s junior setter Alisa Stahl reached the 1,000 assists plateau in the road win at Fairfield where she recorded 29 assists in three sets. The only other Fayetteville alumni who has over 1,000 career assists is 2014 graduate Sydney Sheets.