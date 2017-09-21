Broncos celebrate homecoming Sininger wraps up another outstanding regular season of high school golf Joan E Stevens Esther R Kennedy Myrtle Mays Sheriff Ellis deploys to Florida Sending gifts from home ABCAP Entrepreneurship Seminar G-Men win streak hits 5 Runners compete at Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady G-Men stand at 3-2-2 SHAC play begins for Ripley golfers Week 3 football roundup Jays rise to 5-2 with win over Williamsburg Audrey F Staten Inmate housing options narrow Opiate addiction strains Municipal Court Lillian E Cowdrey Catherine A Houk Warriors win Jim Neu XC Invite Week 2 football roundup Broncos unbeaten at 4-0 Lady Broncos compete in Bob Schul XC Invite Ronnie L Day Nettie F Lightner Wallace sentenced to life in prison Court filing links Anderson and Sawyers Man killed in Fatal Crash on US 52 Henry E Fields Anleah W Stamper Maxine M Garrett U.S. 68 reopens Drought ends for Lady Rockets G-Men rise to 3-1 with back-to-back victories Rockets cruise to 4-0 win over Jays Lady Broncos start off SBAAC American Division play with 3-2 win over Goshen Week one football roundup Fair board president Orville Whalen passes away Wallace guilty, faces life in prison Zoning ordinance approved for Village of Sardinia Felicity man killed in boat crash Evelyn E Smith Peggy A Wiederhold Thomas P Neary Warriors kick off SHAC play Lady Broncos stand at 2-1 Late Devil goals lead to Lady Warrior loss David R Carrington Sr Crum arraigned on murder charge Sawyers faces new charge Aberdeen’s fiscal officer resigns 12th Annual Golf Tournament by Veterans Home Aug. 26 Betty G Schatzman Robert L McAfee Paul V Tolle Herbert D Smith Helen R Little Eugene M Press Lady Broncos out to defend league title SHAC holds volleyball preview Lady Warriors packed with experience, talent for 2017 fall soccer campaign Georgetown’s Sininger off to excellent start for 2017 golf season New response team for overdoses Drugged driving becoming a bigger problem Danny F Dickson Eva J Smith Michael R Stewart Sr Charles McRoberts III Marsha B Thigpen Michael L Chinn William A Coyne Jr Woman found dead in Ripley A girl’s life on the gridiron Rockets face G-Men in preseason scrimmage 13th annual Bronco 5K Run and Fitness Walk draws a crowd William C Latham Four charged in overdose death Underage felonies strain county system Fayetteville looks forward to 2018 celebration Russellville council discusses underground tanks in village Marilyn A Wren Larry E Carter Virginia L McQuitty Practices get underway for fall sports Jays soon to begin quest for SHAC title Western Brown to hold Meet the Teams Night and OHSAA parent meeting Aug. 8 Norville F Hardyman Carol J Tracy James Witt Hundreds of Narcan doses used in 2016 Heavy weekend rain causes flooding and damaged roads Child Focus hosts Chamber of Commerce meeting Mary F McElroy Broncos out to defend SBAAC American Division soccer title Bronco 5K to take place Aug. 5 EHS volleyball team ready for new season Michael C Cooper Raymond Mays Harry E Smittle Jr Mary A Flaugher
Broncos celebrate homecoming

Emily Bohrer and Davey Stamper were crowned this year’s Western Brown Fall Homecoming queen and king on Sept. 15.

Stamper, Bohrer are crowned king and queen – 

By Wade Linville – 

Week four on the gridiron marked homecoming night for the Western Brown Broncos, as they hosted the Jackson Ironmen for a non-league contest.
It was a bout that started out close with a short touchdown carry by Western Brown quarterback Josh Taylor and a touchdown reception by Wyatt Fischer to keep the Broncos within striking distance in the first quarter.
The Broncos trailed by only seven, 21-14, before Jackson’s Reid Evans returned a kick-off for a touchdown with one minute remaining in the first period to help expand the Ironmen lead to 14.
The Ironmen did most of their damage in the second quarter, as they outscored the Broncos 21-0 in the frame to hold a 49-14 lead at halftime.
Western Brown’s homecoming ceremony was held during halftime break.
Members of the 2017 Western Brown Fall Homecoming Court included freshmen attendants Wil Sizer and Maycee Dunn, sophomore attendants Yani Williams and Zoey Jacobs, junior attendants Josh Taylor and Madison Kattine; as well as senior king candidates Davey Stamper, Clayton Wolfe, and Eric Altman; and senior queen candidates Emily Bohrer, Sarah Dowling, and Maddy Whisman.
Crowned this year’s king and queen were Stamper and Bohrer.
The Broncos were able to hold Jackson scoreless in the second half while scoring six points of their own, but it was the Ironmen coming away with a 49-20 victory to remain unbeaten on the season.
The Bronco offense was able to put up 359 total yards against Jackson with 277 passing yards coming from Taylor, who completed 24-of-45 attempts with two touchdown passes and one interception.
Fischer led Bronco receivers with five receptions for 89 yards and one touchdown catch.
The Broncos will be on the road for week five on the gridiron, venturing to Bethel-Tate High School to face the 4-0 Tigers in a non-league game.

