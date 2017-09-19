Myrtle Mays, age 82, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Friday, September 15, 2017 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia. She was born Sep 25, 1934 in Clay County, KY the daughter of the late Lee & Mary (Wagers) Gray. She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of God. Myrtle Mays, age 82, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Friday, September 15, 2017 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia. She was born Sep 25, 1934 in Clay County, KY the daughter of the late Lee & Mary (Wagers) Gray. She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of God.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her siblings Jimmy Gray, Oma McIntosh, Betty Smith, Delona Steathling and Maxine Garrett.

Myrtle is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Wilson Mays of Georgetown, 2 sons; Larry W Mays and wife Trudy and Wayne Mays all of Georgetown, 2 daughters; Jean Cable and husband Larry of Winchester, KY, Kim Chapman and husband Mark of Peebles, 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held Monday, September 18, 2017 at 1:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Burial will follow at the Linwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home.