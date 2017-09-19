Esther R Kennedy Myrtle Mays Sheriff Ellis deploys to Florida Sending gifts from home ABCAP Entrepreneurship Seminar G-Men win streak hits 5 Runners compete at Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady G-Men stand at 3-2-2 SHAC play begins for Ripley golfers Week 3 football roundup Jays rise to 5-2 with win over Williamsburg Audrey F Staten Inmate housing options narrow Opiate addiction strains Municipal Court Lillian E Cowdrey Catherine A Houk Warriors win Jim Neu XC Invite Week 2 football roundup Broncos unbeaten at 4-0 Lady Broncos compete in Bob Schul XC Invite Ronnie L Day Nettie F Lightner Wallace sentenced to life in prison Court filing links Anderson and Sawyers Man killed in Fatal Crash on US 52 Henry E Fields Anleah W Stamper Maxine M Garrett U.S. 68 reopens Drought ends for Lady Rockets G-Men rise to 3-1 with back-to-back victories Rockets cruise to 4-0 win over Jays Lady Broncos start off SBAAC American Division play with 3-2 win over Goshen Week one football roundup Fair board president Orville Whalen passes away Wallace guilty, faces life in prison Zoning ordinance approved for Village of Sardinia Felicity man killed in boat crash Evelyn E Smith Peggy A Wiederhold Thomas P Neary Warriors kick off SHAC play Lady Broncos stand at 2-1 Late Devil goals lead to Lady Warrior loss David R Carrington Sr Crum arraigned on murder charge Sawyers faces new charge Aberdeen’s fiscal officer resigns 12th Annual Golf Tournament by Veterans Home Aug. 26 Betty G Schatzman Robert L McAfee Paul V Tolle Herbert D Smith Helen R Little Eugene M Press Lady Broncos out to defend league title SHAC holds volleyball preview Lady Warriors packed with experience, talent for 2017 fall soccer campaign Georgetown’s Sininger off to excellent start for 2017 golf season New response team for overdoses Drugged driving becoming a bigger problem Danny F Dickson Eva J Smith Michael R Stewart Sr Charles McRoberts III Marsha B Thigpen Michael L Chinn William A Coyne Jr Woman found dead in Ripley A girl’s life on the gridiron Rockets face G-Men in preseason scrimmage 13th annual Bronco 5K Run and Fitness Walk draws a crowd William C Latham Four charged in overdose death Underage felonies strain county system Fayetteville looks forward to 2018 celebration Russellville council discusses underground tanks in village Marilyn A Wren Larry E Carter Virginia L McQuitty Practices get underway for fall sports Jays soon to begin quest for SHAC title Western Brown to hold Meet the Teams Night and OHSAA parent meeting Aug. 8 Norville F Hardyman Carol J Tracy James Witt Hundreds of Narcan doses used in 2016 Heavy weekend rain causes flooding and damaged roads Child Focus hosts Chamber of Commerce meeting Mary F McElroy Broncos out to defend SBAAC American Division soccer title Bronco 5K to take place Aug. 5 EHS volleyball team ready for new season Michael C Cooper Raymond Mays Harry E Smittle Jr Mary A Flaugher Western Brown’s Leto excels in Australia Rockets ready for 1st season in SBAAC Paddling, hiking activities available at Ohio State Parks
Esther Ruth Kennedy, 93, of Russellville, Ohio went home to be with the Lord Sunday, September 17, 2017 at Broadmore Assisted Living of Teays Valley, Hurricane, WV where she has been a resident for the past two years. She was born February 21, 1924 in Ripley, OH, daughter of the late Floyd and Ruth Brown Bick. She was the widow of the late Jasper “Duell” Kennedy. Esther was retired after 35 years from Surgical Appliance Industries Inc. (KeepFit garment factory) in Ripley Ohio. She was a lifelong member of the Church of the Nazarene, in which she served in many capacities. Esther lived her entire life in Brown County Ohio.
Esther was a kind and gentle soul who loved the Lord , life and her family. She had a passion for serving the Lord and doing for others. She loved flowers, sewing, quilting, singing in the church choir and reading her Bible and spending time in prayer. She was dearly loved by her family and church family. She will be greatly missed by so many.
Special thanks to the residents and staff at the Broadmore Assisted Living of Teays Valley in Hurricane WV where she has spent the last two years making many new friends who loved her dearly.
Esther was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, both of her parents and brothers, Richard & Robert “Bob” Bick.
Left to cherish her memory her daughter Judith Darlene Weaver of Winfield, WV, son, Daniel Ray Kennedy (Cathy) of Russellville; grandchildren, Dawna Wilson (Douglas) of St. Albans, WV, Randy Kennedy (Vicky) of Hamersville and Devin Kennedy (Anita) of Sardinia and a great grandson, Bryson Kennedy.
A celebration of her life will be held Thursday, September 21, 2017 at 1:00 PM at the Georgetown Church of the Nazarene, 4884 SR. 125, Georgetown, OH 45121 under the direction of Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Burial will follow at the Linwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior to the service at the church.
