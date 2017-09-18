Sending gifts from home

By Martha B. Jacob –

The Troop Box Ministry has continued to grow and is operating in full swing and has been since 2001 since its first inception, according to one of its creators, Diane Lawrence.

“We regularly ship care packages to any American soldier that we can get names and addresses for,” Lawrence said. “We get our names from area residents, friends, friends of friends, family members, neighbors and a lot of the names and addresses com from our soldiers themselves.

“Our donations for the month of August were very good, thanks to a lot of wonderful people, churches and organizations.