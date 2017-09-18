By Martha B. Jacob –

The ABCAP Entrepreneurship Seminar 2017 is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 14 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m at the ABCAP’s main office at 406 West Plum Street in Georgetown.

This event is being coordinated by Lisa Tumbleson-Davis, business development coordinator at ABCAP, and hosted by Adams Brown Community Action Partnership (ABCAP) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

Nine indicted by Brown County Grand Jury

Nine people were indicted by a Brown County Grand Jury on September 7 on a variety of charges. Details are available in the print edition of the News Democrat or in the electronic subscription publication.