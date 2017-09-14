G-Men win streak hits 5

Georgetown boys soccer team rises to 4-1 in SBAAC Nat’l Division with 8-0 win over CNE –

By Wade Linville –

The Georgetown G-Men’s winning streak hit five games on Sept. 12, as they cruised to an 8-0 victory over the visiting Clermont Northeastern Rockets. Tuesday’s league victory over the Rockets lifted the G-Men to a league record of 4-1 and an overall mark of 6-1.

There were six G-Men to score goals in Tuesday’s victory. Juniors Emerson Cahall and Cameron Brookbank led Georgetown scorers with two goals each. Contributing with one goal apiece in the win were senior Will Mootz, junior Luke Mason, freshman Blake Tolle, and senior Logan Doss.

Georgetown’s junior goalkeeper Noah Pack saw little action in Tuesday’s match, needing to grab only two saves to hold the Rockets scoreless, and the G-Men’s sophomore back-up goalie only had to record three saves to contribute in the shutout.

Georgetown head soccer coach Cory Cahall said that the “team is starting to click” and they approach the midway point in their 2017 season.

“We have adjusted some player positions and formations from earlier in the season, and it seems to be working for us,” said Cahall. “I feel like we are about where I would like us to be at this point in the season. We are sitting at 6-1-0, but we have several big games coming up in the second half of our season that we are looking forward to competing in. Like any team, we have areas of improvement we are actively addressing. We will continue to work hard and keep elevating our level of play.”

The G-Men entered Tuesday’s bout against Clermont Northeastern coming off an 8-3 league win over the Felicity-Franklin Cardinals on Sept. 7.

The only loss so far for the G-Men came at the hands of last year’s Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division champion Bethel-Tate Tigers, a 6-2 league loss on Aug. 24 at Georgetown.

The G-Men will face the Tigers one again on Sept. 21 at Bethel in their quest to claim the league crown.

The G-Men were scheduled to take on the Blanchester Wildcats in a league game on the road Sept. 14, and on Sept. 18 they will host the Western Brown Broncos for a non-league match.