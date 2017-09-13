Audrey F Staten Inmate housing options narrow Opiate addiction strains Municipal Court Lillian E Cowdrey Catherine A Houk Warriors win Jim Neu XC Invite Week 2 football roundup Broncos unbeaten at 4-0 Lady Broncos compete in Bob Schul XC Invite Ronnie L Day Nettie F Lightner Wallace sentenced to life in prison Court filing links Anderson and Sawyers Man killed in Fatal Crash on US 52 Henry E Fields Anleah W Stamper Maxine M Garrett U.S. 68 reopens Drought ends for Lady Rockets G-Men rise to 3-1 with back-to-back victories Rockets cruise to 4-0 win over Jays Lady Broncos start off SBAAC American Division play with 3-2 win over Goshen Week one football roundup Fair board president Orville Whalen passes away Wallace guilty, faces life in prison Zoning ordinance approved for Village of Sardinia Felicity man killed in boat crash Evelyn E Smith Peggy A Wiederhold Thomas P Neary Warriors kick off SHAC play Lady Broncos stand at 2-1 Late Devil goals lead to Lady Warrior loss David R Carrington Sr Crum arraigned on murder charge Sawyers faces new charge Aberdeen’s fiscal officer resigns 12th Annual Golf Tournament by Veterans Home Aug. 26 Betty G Schatzman Robert L McAfee Paul V Tolle Herbert D Smith Helen R Little Eugene M Press Lady Broncos out to defend league title SHAC holds volleyball preview Lady Warriors packed with experience, talent for 2017 fall soccer campaign Georgetown’s Sininger off to excellent start for 2017 golf season New response team for overdoses Drugged driving becoming a bigger problem Danny F Dickson Eva J Smith Michael R Stewart Sr Charles McRoberts III Marsha B Thigpen Michael L Chinn William A Coyne Jr Woman found dead in Ripley A girl’s life on the gridiron Rockets face G-Men in preseason scrimmage 13th annual Bronco 5K Run and Fitness Walk draws a crowd William C Latham Four charged in overdose death Underage felonies strain county system Fayetteville looks forward to 2018 celebration Russellville council discusses underground tanks in village Marilyn A Wren Larry E Carter Virginia L McQuitty Practices get underway for fall sports Jays soon to begin quest for SHAC title Western Brown to hold Meet the Teams Night and OHSAA parent meeting Aug. 8 Norville F Hardyman Carol J Tracy James Witt Hundreds of Narcan doses used in 2016 Heavy weekend rain causes flooding and damaged roads Child Focus hosts Chamber of Commerce meeting Mary F McElroy Broncos out to defend SBAAC American Division soccer title Bronco 5K to take place Aug. 5 EHS volleyball team ready for new season Michael C Cooper Raymond Mays Harry E Smittle Jr Mary A Flaugher Western Brown’s Leto excels in Australia Rockets ready for 1st season in SBAAC Paddling, hiking activities available at Ohio State Parks SB Warriors get set to hit gridiron for 2nd year of varsity football Scotty W Johnson Glenna V Moertle Ricky L Hoffer Ruth E Ward David A Watson Janet L Dotson Vilvie S King Steven C Utter Cropper joins Fallis at Bethel-Tate Local kids find success in world of martial arts
Audrey F Staten

Audrey F. (Marshall) Staten, age 91 of Georgetown, Ohio died Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at her residence. She was a homemaker, a member of the Ash Ridge Church and the Russellville Order of Eastern Star. She was born September 6, 1926 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Charles Henry and Florence Minnie (Meyer) Marshall, Sr.  She was also preceded in death by her husband – Charles “Buck” Staten in 1976; one daughter – Marsha Ann Staten; two sisters – Rachel Marshall and Toni Myers and one brother – Henry Marshall II.
Mrs. Staten is survived by two sons – Kim Staten (Sherry) and Todd Staten (Tammy) all of Ash Ridge, Ohio; three grandchildren – Misty, Christopher and Brock Staten; three step grandchildren – Corey, Roxanne and Holly Thoroman; three great grandchildren – Alexis, Gracie and Lillian Staten; one step great grandchild – Brooklyn Thoroman and several nieces and nephews.
Order of Eastern Star and funeral services will be at 3:00 P.M. Friday, September 15, 2017 at the Ash Ridge Church, U.S. Route 62, Ash Ridge, Ohio. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. – 3:00 P.M. Friday at the church. Interment will be in the Ash Ridge Cemetery. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Ash Ridge Church, 10234 US 62, Sardinia OH 45171 or to Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Blvd., Mt. Orab OH 45154
