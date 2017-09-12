Opiate addiction strains Municipal Court

By Wayne Gates –

The opiate epidemic is being felt in Brown County Municipal Court these days.

Municipal Judge Joe Worley said that the lack of court-ordered treatment options and a full jail limits his ability to have an impact on drug offenders who may just be getting started in their life of addiction.

“It’s presenting a problem with the limited jail space and people who need to be in jail at least a few days to dry out and then get treatment.” said Worley.

About ten people a month come through Worley’s courtroom charged with having needles used for drugs. The charge is Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments and the maximum penalty is six months in jail and a $1000 fine.