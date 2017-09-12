Inmate housing options narrow

By Wayne Gates –

The vise has tightened to find housing for jail inmates in Brown County.

The Brown County Commissioners sat down with elected officials in the county criminal justice system, including judges, the sheriff and prosecutor, to discuss the issue last week after Clermont County pulled back the welcome mat for local prisoners.

Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis has been told that due to overcrowding, the contract to house twenty prisoners per month from Brown County will not be renewed when it expires next March.