Catherine A. Houk, age 96 of Fayetteville, passed away Wednesday evening, September 6, 2017 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia. She was born May 14, 1921, in Fayetteville, the daughter of the late Charles and Mary Alta Belle (Smith) Roberts.

She is survived by five children, Kenneth L. (Ruth) Houk, Sharon Marie Houk, Linda Sue (Jody) Edwards and Sandra Ritchey, all of Fayetteville, and June A. Neal of Hillsboro; eight grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Elmer Houk, on January 26, 1990; a brother, Frank Roberts; two sisters, Marie Burr and Agnes Weber; and a son-in-law, David A. Neal.

Her funeral service will take place at 2:00 p.m.on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at the Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg. Pastor Glenn Jodrey will officiate. Burial will follow in the St. Patrick Cemetery in Fayetteville. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

