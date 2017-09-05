Wallace sentenced to life in prison

By Wayne Gates –

William Wallace, Jr. of Fayetteville was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole on August 28 in Brown County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Scott Gusweiler imposed the sentence after Wallace was convicted of seven counts after a five day jury trial that ended on August 18. He was originally charged in March of 2016 with two counts of first degree felony Rape.

He was also charged with two counts of Gross Sexual Imposition, two counts of Importuning and one count of Unlawful Sexual Conduct.

The charges involve sexual activity with his adopted daughters, going back over ten years.