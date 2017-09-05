Man killed in Fatal Crash on US 52

The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash which occurred at approximately 6:40 AM on August 25, on US Route 52, near Milepost 22, in Huntington Township, Brown County.

The crash happened when a red 2006, Ford F-150, operated by Ronald W Hurless, 34, of Piketon, Ohio, was traveling westbound on US 52. His vehicle went left of center and collided head-on with a black 2006, Chevy Silverado, operated by Josh Jones, 39 of Mt. Olivet, Kentucky.

Mr. Hurless was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Brown County Coroner’s Office. Mr. Jones was transported to Meadowview Regional Hospital, then flown to University Hospital for serious non-life threatening injuries.