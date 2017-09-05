Henry E Fields

Henry Everett Fields, age 72 of Georgetown, Ohio, died Monday September 4, 2017 at his residence. He was self-employed. Mr. Fields was born July 10, 1945 in Pikeville, Kentucky the son of the late Michael and Myrtle (Hensley) Fields. He was also preceded in death by two sisters.

Mr. Fields is survived by his loving wife of forty-seven years – Mary (Adcock) Fields; two sons – Henry Everett Fields II of Georgetown, Ohio and Anthony Scott Fields (Alicia) of Mt. Orab, Ohio: five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and one brother – Louis Fields of Georgetown, Ohio.

Following cremation, a private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com