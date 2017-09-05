Court filing links Anderson and Sawyers

By Wayne Gates –

A court filing in the Dale Anderson case has linked Anderson’s alleged behavior with that of Thomas Sawyers.

Anderson is accused of sexual battery by engaging in sexual conduct with a woman he was supervising as a Brown County Municipal Court probation officer. He pleaded not guilty to the charge last February. His trial is scheduled to start September 18 before visiting Judge Brent Spencer.

Sawyers is accused of multiple felonies that involve drug trafficking and inducing victims to engage in sexual activity. He was indicted on 26 charges on June 29, including one count of Rape and eight counts of Trafficking in Persons-Commercial Sex Acts. He was arraigned on August 29 and pleaded not guilty to the charges.