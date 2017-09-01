U.S. 68 reopens

U.S. Route 68 in Brown County has been reopened to traffic following a slide repair and culvert replacement project. The route was closed between T.R. 255 (Straight Creek Road) and T.R. 583A (Kattine-Dugan Road), two miles south of S.R. 125, in early July while contractors replaced a culvert and repaired the shoulder of the route which became damaged during a flooding event in 2015. U.S. 68 was reopened to traffic August 31, ahead of the planned 60-day closure. Crews have minor finishing work to complete; however, there should be little to no impact to motorists, and traffic will be maintained by flaggers as needed.