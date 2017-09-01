Maxine M. Garrett, age 89, of Russellville, Ohio passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2017. She was born July 3, 1928 in Manchester, KY the daughter of the late Leeander & Mary (Wagers) Gray. She was a homemaker and a former member of the Macon Church of God.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husbands Roy Mays of 20 years and David Garrett of 39 years, 2 children; Patricia and Bobby Mays and 2 grandchildren; Lisa Phillips and Danny Courts.

Maxine is survived by her 4 children; Dorothy “Cricket” Sams of Russellville, Yvonne Becker & husband Tom of Batavia, Roy Mays of Russellville, Aimee Garrett & Rodney Rickey of Russellville, 3 step children; Sandy Rose & husband Joe of Winchester, David Garrett & wife Remie of Rapid City, SD and Larry Garrett of Perue, IN, 1 sister; Myrtle Mays of Georgetown, 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 2, 2017 at 1:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville with Paul Dameron officiating. Burial will follow at the Linwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home.